Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RHUHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 06, 2023 5:02 PM ETRichelieu Hardware Ltd. (RHUHF), RCH:CA
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCPK:RHUHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 6, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Lord - President and Chief Executive Officer

Antoine Auclair - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets

Zachary Evershed - National Bank

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Richelieu Hardware First Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, which will be restricted to analysts only. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on April 6th 2023.

[Foreign Language]

Richard Lord

Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Richelieu's conference call for the first quarter ended February 28, 2023. With me is Antoine Auclair, CFO. As usual note that some of today's issue include forward-looking information, which is provided with the usual disclaimer as reported in our financial filings.

We started 2023 with good result for the first quarter and we are pleased to have seized new acquisition opportunities as we completed four transaction in Canada earlier this quarter and one in the US on April the 3rd. It's important to note that the comparative numbers of 2022 were exceptionally strong benefiting from the business context resulting from the pandemic.

Just in the first quarter of last year, sales increased by 29.2% and EBITDA by 40.8%. In the first quarter of 2023, our sales increased by 4.8% or $18.5 million, including 1.8% organic growth and 3% from acquisition to $403 million. We are also proud to mention that our US sales now represent 43% of our total sales.

With the acquisition of Quincaillerie Rabel, Trans-World Distributing , Unigrav and Usimm in January 2023, we strengthened our presence in Eastern Canada. And after the end of the quarter, we completed

