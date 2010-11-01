SLV: Bullish Breakout Could Lead To Parabolic Spike

Apr. 06, 2023 6:06 PM ETiShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV)SIVR1 Comment
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.71K Followers

Summary

  • Silver's break above downtrend resistance going back to 2021 suggests a potential surge higher for the metal and for the iShares Silver Trust ETF.
  • Options markets and speculative positioning suggest there is still significant room for traders to jump on the bandwagon and drive SLV higher following the bullish break.
  • In terms of valuations, silver remains priced to return around 10% annually over the next decade.

Stack of Shiny Silver Bars Ingots and Coins

asbe

Silver's break above down trendline resistance on Tuesday may send silver into a parabolic spike higher as has been the metal's tendency over the past. Options markets and speculative positioning suggest there is still significant room for silver prices and

Chart

SLV ETF (Bloomberg)

Chart

SLV And 2-Month Call Implied Volatility On USDXAG (Bloomberg)

Chart

Gold, Silver, And Industrial Metals Prices (Bloomberg)

Chart

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Chart

Inflation-Adjusted Silver Price, Log Scale (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.71K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.