Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has been a growth machine, returning over 1300% in the last 20 years, far outpacing the S&P 500. Recent performance has not been quite as good though and a closer look is warranted to understand why. It appears that the company is using debt to maintain the status quo of raising the dividend and increasing buybacks, despite a slowing down of growth over the last 5 years.
This may be positive in the short term, but could adversely affect long term value realization, as long-term debt has nearly doubled over the last 5 years, to $33 billion in 2022. This strategy will likely be less lucrative as interest rates remain elevated. Using conservative estimates, our DCF models indicate the company is worth approximately $100 billion, indicating 15% downside from market quotations at time of writing.
Union Pacific is an American railroad incorporated in 1969 which connects 23 states in the western US. It is economically important as it connects west coast and gulf ports to eastern gateways, Mexican gateways and Canada. Its main competitor is Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC "BNSF," which operates on many parallel corridors. It separates its operations into premium, bulk and industrial freight with approximately 1/3rd of revenue coming from each in 2022.
It appears that the company is maintaining the illusion of growth by slowly increasing dividends, and by buying back stock while issuing debt. Indeed, from 2018 to 2022, free cash flow increased by 9%, while free cash flow per share increased by nearly 50%. This can be visualized in the models below:
From 2017 to 2022 long term debt has nearly doubled, from $16.1 billion to $32.9 billion. As interest rates rise this strategy of issuing debt to fund massive buybacks and dividends will likely become less profitable. Long term shareholders should question whether this policy is in their best interests.
It's worth noting that the company appears to have poor labor relations. A quick glance at Glassdoor or Indeed will show you employee ratings of average of 2.2 and 2.7 stars out of 5 respectively with over 2000 ratings. I believe if you find a company with outstanding valuation metrics, maybe you can ignore something like this for a quick gain. Not so if you're considering the company as a long-term investment (and if the company is not an obvious value pick), as poor labor relations will likely indicate long term issues keeping top talent and higher labor costs due to turnover.
In my valuation model, I assumed the company would be able to grow free cash flow by 5%/year over the next 5 years. This assumption is based on the fact that from a normal year in 2018 to a relatively good year in 2021, the company was able to grow free cash flow by this amount on average. Since the company is railroad that is heavily entrenched within the US economy, I assumed it would be able to grow 4% into perpetuity until its eventual decline. The results are as follows, giving an estimated value of approximately $100 billion:
Though free cash flow growth has slowed in recent years, since 2013 it has averaged about 8.3%. If the company can manage to return to this level for a long period of time, shareholder value realization will be increased.
Though the company has been taking out more long-term debt to help fund dividends and buybacks and I am skeptical that this is good for long term value realization, the company reports variable rate debt makes up only 1.2% of total debt and their effective interest rate is only 4%.
Though UNP appears to have poor labor relations based on Glassdoor reviews, it's worth noting that the industry as a whole has lower than average reviews, with Burlington Northern Santa Fe scoring a 2.5/5 on Glassdoor, slightly better than UNP's 2.2.
Though there may be short term headwinds such as the transition away from coal affecting freight revenue, it is a long-term business with a wide economic moat which should increase revenue as economic activity increases.
I do not consider UNP to offer attractive prospects for long term investment returns at current valuations. Even if the company is able to grow free cash flow 5%/year over the next 5 years, our models suggest current market quotations of $118 billion still have approximately 15% downside to fair value estimates. Additionally, the company is taking out debt to pay dividends and buyback stock and appears to have poor labor relations, indicating there will likely be more long-term issues. It's worth noting that their main competitor, BNSF, appears to have slight better labor relations which could also hurt UNP shareholders. That being said, I personally do not short, and do not recommend shorting profitable businesses such as UNP that will likely at least keep pace with inflation. I would just like to highlight that there are likely better investment opportunities available.
