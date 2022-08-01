FTAIP: Strong 9% Yield, Leverage Is A Concern

Summary

  • FTAI Aviation is an aerospace company that owns aircraft and aircraft engines which it subsequently leases.
  • The Series A preferred shares (FTAIP) currently yield almost 9%, and are set to convert to a floating rate starting in September 2024.
  • Starting with September 2024, if not called the preferred shares will pay Libor/SOFR plus 6.88%.
  • The company's senior unsecured debt is almost as large as its asset base.
  • The company recently raised another $65 million of preferred equity (FTAIM), bringing the total for preferred equity to over $350 million.

Thesis

FTAI Aviation (FTAI) is a company that owns both aircraft and standalone engines:

FTAI Aviation owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on the CFM56 engine type. Competitive advantage offering customers flexible and low-cost CFM56

Segments (Company Presentation)

Financials (Business Presentation)

Capital Structure (Company Presentation)

Debt Maturity Schedule (Annual Report)

FTAIP Yield (Morningstar)

Assets (Annual Report)

We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

