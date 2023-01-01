For the month, 60% of all closed-end funds (CEFs) posted net-asset-value (NAV)-based returns in the black, with just 53% of equity CEFs and 65% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column.
Lipper’s world equity CEFs (+1.63%) macro-group outpaced its two equity-based brethren for the second month in three: domestic equity CEFs (+0.21%) and mixed-assets CEFs (-3.87%). For the first month in 15, the Utility CEFs classification (+2.93%, February’s laggard) moved to the top of the equity leaderboard, followed by Options Arbitrage/Options Strategies CEFs (+2.52%) and Developed Markets CEFs (+2.28%).
The municipal debt CEFs macro-group—for the second month in three—outpaced the other macro-groups in the fixed income universe, posting a 2.48% gain on average, followed by world income CEFs (+0.12%) and domestic taxable bond CEFs (-0.03%). For the first month in four, investors pushed Corporate Debt BBB-Rated (Unleveraged) CEFs (+1.57%) to the top of the domestic taxable fixed income leaderboard, followed by Corporate Debt BBB-Rated (Leveraged) CEFs (+1.57%) and High Yield CEFs (+0.12%).
Both equity and fixed income CEFs posted plus-side returns on a NAV basis for the quarter, rising 2.42% and 3.06%, respectively.
The median discount of all CEFs widened 148 bps to 10.08% for March—wider than the 12-month moving average median discount (8.30%). Equity CEFs’ median discount widened 108 bps to 10.73%, while fixed income CEFs’ median discount widened 169 bps to 9.88%.
In this report, we highlight March 2023 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.
