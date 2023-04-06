Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Q3 Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call Transcript

Apr. 06, 2023 6:35 PM ETRichardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Q3 Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call April 6, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Edward J. Richardson - Chief Executive Officer

Robert Ben - Chief Financial Officer

Wendy Diddell - Chief Operating Officer and General Manager for Richardson Healthcare

Greg Peloquin - General Manager of our Power & Microwave Technologies Group

Jens Ruppert - General Manager of Canvys

Conference Call Participants

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti

P Ross Taylor - ARS Investment Partners

David Snyder - Private Investor

Daniel Berner - Berner Family Fund

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Richardson Electronics’ Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's call may be recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Edward Richardson, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Edward J. Richardson

Good morning, and welcome to Richardson Electronics’ conference call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Joining me today are Robert Ben, Chief Financial Officer; Wendy Diddell, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager for Richardson Healthcare; Greg Peloquin, General Manager of our Power & Microwave Technologies Group and our newest business unit, Green Energy Solutions; and Jens Ruppert, General Manager of Canvys. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for playback.

I would also like to remind you that we'll be making forward-looking statements. They're based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Therefore, our actual results could be materially different. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for an explanation of our risk factors.

We're extremely pleased with the continued strong financial performance in the third quarter. This is the tenth consecutive quarter where we had year-over-year growth. I'm very proud of the

