We have written a lot about Vonovia SE (VNA / OTCPK:VNNVF / OTCPK:VONOY) at High Yield Landlord over the past months, and it is simple to explain.
Its share price just keeps dipping lower and lower!
I have bought so much of it that it has become my largest investment in Europe.
Vonovia is the largest landlord in Europe, owning 500,000+ apartment units, mainly in Germany, it has a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet, a great track record, steady rent growth prospects, and a management team that keeps buying more shares...
...and despite that, its share price continues to dip lower month after month.
The latest net asset value per share of the company is €57 per share, but the shares are priced at just €17, representing a huge 70% discount.
Such steep discounts are unusual for low-quality, small REITs, and they are even more unusual for blue-chip, large-cap investment-grade rated REITs like VNA. Comparable blue-chip REITs (VNQ) typically trade much closer to their NAV... To give you a few examples:
... all trade within a 20% range of their NAVs. Not a 70% discount!
Apartment community owned by Vonovia:
This would imply that Vonovia is facing severe challenges, but the company just released its full-year results for 2022, and here are the highlights:
I think that anyone would objectively say that the company is doing quite well based on these results. It certainly wouldn't justify the recent crash in its share price.
The outlook for 2023 is also positive. Here's what the management said:
"Our business model is intact. We still expect to see stable development in terms of both earnings and value development."
So what's the market so worried about?
It is mainly the debt maturities. There are some other small things that are impacting market sentiment (we discuss those as well below), but the big thing is the debt.
Interest rates have surged like rarely before and VNA has about $10 billion of debt maturities in the next 3 years alone.
The market fears that this will drive the company into significant difficulties, but here's why we disagree:
So this is why we continue to believe that VNA should be just fine.
Of course, there is an impact and VNA's cash flow and NAV per share are likely to drop a bit more in the coming years as it sells assets and refinances a portion of its debt at higher rates. But there are important mitigating factors like the steady 3-4% annual growth in rents, and the selling of apartment communities with a value-uplift, and they are also growing their services business, providing property management services to other investors, monetizing the value of their immense platform.
Yet, the company is priced at less than a third of its NAV...
... And the NAV itself represents a huge discount to replacement costs and transactions for comparable assets.
So there is plenty of margin of safety built-in, even if the NAV and cash flow drop quite a bit. The NAV could drop by 30%, and there would still be over 100% upside to it from today's share price...
...and let me remind you that this is a blue-chip company that has historically traded on average at a 10% premium to its NAV during most times.
What are other factors hurting the market sentiment?
Two smaller things:
#1 - Negative press:
A bribery scandal came out about a month ago. It led to a lot of negative press, but most investors appear to have overlooked that the allegations are not against VNA. The allegations are against a few employees who seem to have accepted some bribes to VNA's detriment.
So VNA is the victim here. It is investigating the case and cooperating with legal authorities to get back what was taken from it.
In the grand scheme of things, this is not material as it impacts less than 1% of the maintenance and investment volumes in 2022.
However, it still led to a lot of negative press and confusion, which is never good for the stock over the short run. Fortunately, this should be quickly forgotten.
#2 - The dividend
A lot of VNA shareholders, including ourselves, have been asking for a dividend cut because it would allow the company to deleverage at a faster pace, reducing risks, all while increasing the long-term return potential as it would buy back more shares and increase the tax-efficiency of the investment (withholding taxes are high in Germany).
The management listened to these requests and temporarily reduces the dividend to just around a third of its cash flow. Here is what they said:
"Vonovia's business model is intact. We are expecting to see robust developments on the earnings side. However, we need to find the right balance between two different expectations among our shareholders. One group of shareholders would like to see continuity in their dividends, while others are calling for special capital discipline. Both are equally important. It is the prerogative of our shareholders to decide on the dividend, and so we are convinced that our proposal is reasonable."
They added that this is only temporary and that they will return to their policy of paying out approx. 70% of their FFO in the form of dividends in the future.
This is great news in my opinion, but it is leading to some selling in the near term as dividend-focused investors and ETFs/Funds sell the stock.
VNA's CEO, Rolf Buch, shared a video discussing all of this on their website. You can watch it by clicking here.
VNA feels some pressure in today's challenging environment, but not nearly as much as the market is pricing. I think that there is significant value and upside even if this environment persists for a long time to come because ultimately, we are paying a steep discount to replacement costs for essential housing infrastructure that's enjoying growing cash flow.
But challenging times won't last forever.
Eventually, the war in Ukraine will come to an end as Russia has already exhausted a huge portion of its military capabilities and isn't making any major progress.
Eventually, inflation will also likely get back under control and interest rates will also return to lower levels as central banks switch to stimulating the economy.
I believe that this will ultimately lead to a significant repricing of VNA as the market sentiment adjusts to a more positive environment. This could lead to 100-200% upside from today's extraordinarily low valuations, and a portion of these gains could be realized already earlier if and when VNA announces some major asset dispositions that allow it to pay off debt, mitigating the main concern of the market.
Besides, today's difficult environment will also have some positive long-term implications for the company. The German market is already very severely undersupplied for housing, and things will only get worse due to the high inflation and high interest rates. There are virtually no new projects being started because it makes no financial sense, and yet, the government thinks that at minimum, we would need 400,000 new apartment completions annually. This is also happening right as the demand has surged from the large number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Germany:
Again, unless something major changes, the demand/supply imbalance will get a lot worse than it already is and this will strengthen VNA's fundamentals even further in the medium to long term. This should ultimately push the government to step in and offer extra incentives to landlords and/or loosen its regulation on rents to get more supply. It has been speculated that this could take the form of special loans with exceptionally low interest rates for landlords who accept to develop new properties.
Finally, VNA has a fantastic track record of growing via M&A. They have repetitively acquired smaller peers at valuations that were very accretive to FFO and NAV per share and this is one of the main reasons behind VNA's long-term outperformance:
The M&A activity is on pause today, but it will eventually resume. VNA is still barely starting to expand into other European countries and it has a great opportunity here because cap rates are a lot higher in most other European countries, and many of its large European peers are facing greater financial challenges than VNA.
If VNA can regain the right cost of capital with its equity returning to near its NAV, it will be able to issue equity at a low cost to acquire peers at much higher cap rates in France and elsewhere.
So in short, we remain more bullish than ever, despite the continued decline in VNA's share price, and so we continue to accumulate more shares.
It is rare to get to buy good real estate that's well-managed in a cost-efficient way, with growing rents, and with reasonable leverage at less than 30 cents on the dollar.
The management agrees, as they have been buying millions worth of Vonovia SE shares with their own personal money.
