My Single Biggest Investment In Europe: Vonovia Stock

Apr. 08, 2023 9:00 AM ETVonovia SE (VONOY), VNNVFAMH, AMT, EQIX, MAA, PSA, VNQ7 Comments
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • My largest investment in Europe is Vonovia SE.
  • Its real estate portfolio is today priced at a 70% discount.
  • I present its business, recent results, and explain why I think that Vonovia SE is an exceptional opportunity.
  • We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, High Yield Landlord, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Mutual Funds

benedek

We have written a lot about Vonovia SE (VNA / OTCPK:VNNVF / OTCPK:VONOY) at High Yield Landlord over the past months, and it is simple to explain.

Its share price just keeps dipping lower and lower!

I have bought

Vonovia share price keeps dropping

Google Finance

Apartment community owned by Vonovia

Vonovia

Vonovia stress test

Vonovia

Vonovia NAV is conservative

Vonovia

Vonovia CEO address to shareholders

Vonovia

Vonovia long term outlook

Vonovia

Vonovia track record

Vonovia

Vonovia M&A plans

Vonovia

SAVE $235 BY SIGNING UP TODAY! 

For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha’s #1 community of real estate investors at just $235 for your first year!

Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 500 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our real estate strategies.

We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

                (Limited to only 50 spots!

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
58.2K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more! 

Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.


DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.