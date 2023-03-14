Block: Reshaping The Future

Apr. 06, 2023 8:54 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)1 Comment
The Digital Trend profile picture
The Digital Trend
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Block is a payment company with a clear crypto focus.
  • The company has what it takes to enable the future Bitcoinization of the US economy.
  • Block is down following a short report from Hindenburg and this is a good chance to add.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Technically Crypto. Learn More »

Glowing Bitcoin On Blue Background With Plexus And Red Connection Dots

onurdongel

Thesis Summary

As the American financial system continues to be in distress, I see Block (NYSE:SQ) as a possible winner from this situation.

Block embodies some of the best aspects of decentralized finance and has a well-known crypto

Block Highlights

Block Highlights (Investor Presentation)

Block TA

Block TA (Author's work)

This is just one of many exciting crypto stocks you can buy right now!

Join Technically Crypto to stay ahead of the latest news and trends in the crypto space. Learn the ins and outs of innovative technology and how you can profit from them.

- Access to our crypto stock Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on select crypto stocks.

- Regular news updates

Crypto is changing the future, don't just watch it, be a part of it!

This article was written by

The Digital Trend profile picture
The Digital Trend
16.38K Followers
In-depth analysis on Bitcoin, Altcoins and the technology that powers them.

The Value Trend is now The Digital Trend.  

We believe the greatest opportunities of the next decade will be in innovative technologies and cryptocurrencies, so this is where we focus our analysis.

We felt a brand update would help our readers better understand our work. 

The world is turning digital and so should your portfolio!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.