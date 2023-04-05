asbe

Silver Price Strong Momentum: It Could Not Linger

Up ≈4.2% so far, silver is now trading at $25.052 an ounce, a high market valuation compared to a past trend.

The chart below from Investing.com shows that Silver Futures – May 23 (SIK3), a benchmark for silver prices, is currently trading well above the 50-day simple moving average of $22.252.

Source: Investing.com

These price levels are not sustainable as they do not appear to be well supported and present a high risk for physical silver investments and in the abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR), which closely tracks silver bullion performance.

Based on this analysis, investors in the ETF should consider softening their positions.

Very Short-Lived Factors Give Momentum to Silver Bars and abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

The silver price has risen sharply since the beginning of March 2023, as can be easily seen in the chart above. The price was driven by a few factors that can be grouped into two macro-categories of factors.

The first includes macroeconomic indicators, the volatility of which affects the demand for silver as a hedging tool to protect portfolio values from the damaging effects of uncertainty.

The second includes factors directly related to the demand for gray metal for industrial purposes.

About the first category, troubling data from the latest US ISM manufacturing PMI and US job openings, combined with rumors that the Federal Reserve would be forced to end its tightening cycle in response to the collapse of US regional banks, led to higher demand for silver in the strategy against risk and uncertainty.

As for the second category, China's entry into the recovery phase of the post-Covid-19 pandemic is seen as a strong boost to the demand for silver as an industrial metal. Urbanization and infrastructure construction, where silver is mainly used together with base metals, are also these markets in China that still offer important growth prospects.

But what primarily drove the recent rally in the silver price were fears that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) and Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY) could cause worse problems by threatening the financial stability of an entire credit system.

On the balance sheets of these organizations, devaluation of significant asset purchases resulting from the Fed's tightening would weigh like a boulder, according to some traders’ sentiment.

But while most of these higher silver price triggers appear unwarranted, as this analysis will explain, and imply the risk of huge price deflation should they defuse, the real backdrop for the precious metal is not favorable, suggesting overvaluation.

Elevated inflation still requires support from the Fed in the form of higher interest rates, which does not bode well for silver as an investment vehicle as the metal is not an interest-paying asset, while the Chinese economy is still too uncertain to generate robust industrial demand for silver.

This analysis supports the thesis of unfavorable economic conditions for silver prices, including unfounded fears about the financial health of the banks.

However, the summary of the above can be given immediately and is that silver price should consequently slide off the current highs and move towards a lower price target. Analysts have put it at $18.58 an ounce and this is expected later this year.

This fall in the price per ounce will also push down securities that follow silver's market trend, and during the depression, most volatile assets are likely to pay a higher price.

Physical Silver and abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Positively and Strongly Correlated

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF bears this risk for its shareholders, which is quite a high risk, as shown in the chart below.

Assuming analysts are correct in their prediction of a 25.6% downtrend in silver prices in 2023 (from current levels), SIVR ETF's share price will be moving in the same direction given the strong positive correlation between the two assets.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The fund follows the silver price step by step and its shares are therefore at least as volatile as the commodity and the commodity markets are unreliable in terms of stability. These are aspects that should now argue for a proactive approach to SIVR given the expected decline in commodity prices and current exchange-traded fund [ETF] market valuations.

Investors should therefore consider a sell recommendation for the abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and the stance could result in a significant profit margin as the current price level is high compared to recent trends.

The chart illustrates a wide margin between $23.94, which is the last share price the stock in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF traded at close on April 5, and the 200-day simple moving average of $20.23 and the 100-day simple moving average of $21.71 and the 50-day simple moving average of $21.40.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Additionally, the stock has a 52-week range of $16.89 to $25.17, so the stock price is currently much closer to the upper bound of the interval than the lower bound.

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

The abrdn Silver ETF Trust issues the abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF with the following investment objective: the shares of the ETF must reflect the return that can be achieved from fluctuations in the price of silver. However, expenses are to be deducted from this return, consisting essentially of the fee due to the trust for managing the fund.

Currently, the ETF has an expense ratio of 0.30%, which compares competitively to the median of 0.47% of all ETFs, as reported by Seeking Alpha.

This ETF is suitable for investors who want to participate in the performance of physical silver and at the same time want to use a more convenient investment option than buying physical silver directly.

Investing in the metal through the ETF avoids all the expensive arrangements associated with assaying and transporting, storing and insuring the silver metal.

As of this writing, the abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a net asset value [NAV] of $23.74 per share. The market price of $23.94 per SIVR share versus the NAV of $23.74 per share means the ETF is currently trading at a premium of 0.84%.

The NAV includes all silver bars held at the JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), located in a vault in London and valued at the London bullion market price.

On April 5, 2023, the vault contained 47,754 bars totaling 46,497,339,500 troy ounces (gross ounces X bar fineness) of silver.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF stock consists of 48.65 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022.

On Silver's Recent Triggers

Recently, as a hedging tool against risk and uncertainty, silver prices benefited from the ISM Manufacturing PMI's decline to 46.3 in March 2023. Not so much because of the drop in value itself, but because all 10 sub-indices are below 50 (a signal of contraction territory) for the first time in 14 years, which means for investors, as Trading Economics reports, “rising interest rates and growing recession fears are starting to weigh on businesses”.

But as Yahoo Finance news chief Myles Udland interestingly pointed out in his morning briefing on April 4, the US economy has posted substantial job growth in the last fourth month, adding more than a million jobs, despite the ISM PMI for Manufacturing has shown a contraction in activity in each of the four months.

And, if it is argued that the percentage of jobs created or lost does not paint a full picture of the economy, an index of manufacturing activity expressing a measure of just 12% of gross domestic product [GDP] might say even less, that's roughly how the morning brief ends.

Regarding the expectation that the Fed will stop tightening so as not to further damage the banking system after the failure of US regional banks, central bank governors are not only ruling out stability problems for the banks but also pointing to the continuation of the current anti-inflation policies.

On Tuesday, April 4, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester in line with her forecast, said monetary policy is likely to move “somewhat further into restrictive territory this year, with the fed funds rate moving above 5% and the real fed funds rate staying in positive territory for some time”, and this will come amid signs that recent problems in the banking sector have been contained, as reported by Reuters.com.

This scenario does not bode well for investing in silver as the asset does not bear any interest.

Regarding the rebound in the Chinese economy, which could provide a startling boost to industrial silver demand, this is not convincing insiders, especially after the Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell to 50 in March 2023, falling short of market forecasts of 51.7.

Insiders don't see the qualities the momentum should have to fuel a strong recovery.

In this regard, Dr. Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, said that “The foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid. Looking forward, economic growth will still rely on a boost in domestic demand,” as reported by Trading Economics.

The Risk of Selling SIVR Shares

The risk of selling silver is the possibility of missing the following opportunity: the economy could slip into recession after many rate hikes, increasing interest in the metal as a safe haven against associated headwinds, pushing the price per ounce and SIVR shares higher from the current levels within a reasonable timeframe.

That risk is there, but perhaps not as meaningful as many would expect given the unique circumstances of the moment. That is, the headwinds of the negative business cycle would meet strong resistance provided by the following disincentives to invest in silver.

The latter mainly consists of higher coupons on fixed-income assets and positive real yields after years of being deliberately kept negative to support economic growth.

If the cost of money has increased and you as a lender are struggling with liquidity, what would you look for to solve your problem and turn it into a profitable business? Raising money by selling silver and gold now and lending the money at rising interest rates or buying precious metals at record prices?

Conclusion

This analysis explains why such silver market valuations imply significant downside risk due to overvaluation and dangerous pillars underpinning the current positive momentum.

The price of silver could potentially collapse, dragging down shares of the abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF, which tracks physical silver price action in the bullion market according to a strong positive correlation.