Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) may not soon repeat the profitability and cash flow it generated in 2020 and 2021. The company faces a tough first half of 2023, and its profitability and cash flows are expected to drop for the fiscal year. But the company can remain profitable in 2023 but may be eyeing a slow growth rate for the rest of the decade. The company offers a good dividend that can grow at a 3% CAGR. Long-term investors can consider building a position in the stock below $45, putting it around 14x to 15x forward GAAP P/E, a reasonable valuation.

Expect slow growth in 2023 and beyond

Masco started 2022 on a solid note, but growth tailed off as the year ended. Masco saw its revenue grow by 11.7% y/y in Q1, 7.9% in Q2, and flat in Q3 (Exhibit 1). The company's Q4 2022 sales decreased by 4.9% to $1,923 million. Masco saw sales fall in the second half of 2022 and expects the trend to continue in 2023. 2021 and 2022 were an aberration regarding the U.S. and global economic growth, which will be hard to repeat anytime soon.

Exhibit 1:

Masco Quarterly Revenue, Gross, and Operating Profit (March 2020 - December 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The company grew annual revenues by 7.1% in 2020, 16.5% in 2021, and 3.6% in 2022 (Exhibit 2). Masco relies on residential repair and remodeling activity rather than on new home construction. But, existing home sales are down y/y with rising interest rates. The Federal Reserve Board estimates GDP growth of 0.4% in 2023. Although the labor market was strong in the first three months of the year, layoffs are mounting, which could constrain consumer confidence and spending in 2023. Masco investors may expect a drop in revenue and profits in 2023, followed by years of slow growth.

Exhibit 2:

Masco Annual Revenue, Gross, and Operating Profit (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The company's margins have suffered with the deteriorating sales, with its annual gross margins dropping to 31.6% in 2022 from 34.2% in 2021 and 35.9% in 2020 (Exhibit 2). The margins are well below the pre-pandemic level of 35.35% achieved in 2019. The company has bolstered its annual operating margins by managing its selling and administration expenses. Its operating margins of 15.5% in 2022 were higher than the 12.2% achieved in 2021 and 54 basis points below its 2019 pre-pandemic level of 16.04%. The company's operating expenses as a percent of revenue were 16.13% in 2022 compared to 22.01% in 2021 and 19.31% in 2019. The question remains whether the company can further reduce its selling, general, and administrative expenses if sales falter in 2023.

Exhibit 3:

Masco Operating Expense as Percentage of Revenue (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

The company recorded its highest EBITDA over the past decade in 2022, with an EBITDA (operating profit + depreciation & amortization) of $1.49 billion (Exhibit 4). Its EBITDA margins were 17.1% in 2022 compared to 14% in 2021 and 17.9% in 2019. Revenues may deteriorate in 2023, thus pressuring profits. But, the annual gross, operating, and EBITDA margins in 2022 were bolstered by good revenue growth in the first half.

Exhibit 4:

Masco EBITDA & EBITDA Margin (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

High inventory poses another short-term concern

Masco's inventory costs increased dramatically at the end of 2021 and stayed high in 2022. The company now carries 76 days of inventory compared to its average of 63, with a standard deviation of 9 (Exhibit 5). The company inventory will pose another challenge to profits in 2023 as it works to sell it. On the positive side, its inventory may grow little, if any, this year, providing a boost to operating cash flows as this inventory is sold. As inflationary costs are fading, the company would replenish its inventory at lower costs, and these lower costs may bolster gross margins in the third quarter and beyond.

Exhibit 5:

Masco Days of Sales in Inventory (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Earnings and Valuation

The company expects 2023 earnings per share to range between $3.06 and $3.36 compared to $3.63 in 2022, a decline of 7.4%. At $3.06, the company trades at a forward GAAP PE of 16.2x. The company is expected to make $0.61 in EPS in Q1 2023 earnings release set for April 26 (pre-market). The company faces a barrage of negative market momentum and has seen only downward earnings revisions for Q1 2023.

A discounted cash flow model estimates the per-share equity value of $45.52 (Exhibit 6). This model assumes an annual revenue growth rate of 3.2% between 2023 and 2027 and 4% after that. Both these growth assumptions are optimistic given that the company will be hard-pressed to grow in 2023, and 2024 may also see low or sub-2% GDP growth in the U.S. The model uses the 10-year average free cash flow margin of 9.2% and a discount rate of 10%. The company has a manageable debt load with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.4x. Its net debt after cash amounts to $2.6 billion.

The company is fully valued, but any dip in the stock price below $45 can be a buying opportunity for long-term investors. The stock has dropped 6.5% over the past year. The stock has gone sideways over the past three months; its 1-year RSI and MFI technical indicators show it cannot gain any positive traction soon.

Exhibit 6:

Masco Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Good dividend, safe payout, and dividend growth

The company offers a dividend of $1.14 per share with a dividend yield of 2.4% and a payout ratio of 30%. The yield is lower than the 2-year U.S. Treasury yield of 3.7%. But the U.S. Treasury yields have dropped at the steepest pace, probably, in history, with the yields dropping from a high of 5.06% achieved on March 7 to 3.7% on April 6, a loss of 129 basis points in four weeks. The dividend yield is safe, and the company grew it by 14% over the past year. The company has grown its dividend at a CAGR of 3.8% over the past decade.

The company has a manageable debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.3x with net debt (after cash) of $2.6 billion and EBITDA of $1.4 billion. The company operations generated positive cash after paying for CapEx and dividends (Exhibit 7). The company paid total dividends of $258 million in 2022. The company's share repurchases have reduced the share count substantially, thus helping it grow its annual dividend. The company's diluted share count dropped from 352 million in 2013 to 232 million at the end of 2022.

Exhibit 7:

Masco Operating Cash After CapEx and Dividend (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

The ongoing uncertainty in consumer spending coupled with broad economic growth concerns make Masco fully valued at $46.90. Any drop in price below $45 can be used as a buying opportunity since it puts the valuation below 15x and the price estimated by the discounted cash flow model. The company can continue paying and growing its dividend, albeit slowly. Masco is an excellent company to own as a long-term investment.