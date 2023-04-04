coldsnowstorm

Introduction

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is a leading business development company [BDC] player. BDCs invest in SMEs, providing debt and equity financing. I know Ares Capital is a very popular pick among many investors on Seeking Alpha due to its very high yields. I agree that this is attractive, however the operating performance drivers lead me to a more subdued outlook from a total shareholder return perspective. Hence, I cannot call myself a bull on ARCC stock.

Thesis Summary

I hesitate to be bullish on Ares Capital due to 2 key reasons:

BDC sector dynamics are deteriorating Leverage management is leading to equity dilution

BDC sector dynamics are deteriorating

Credit rating firms often give valuable insights on the operating health of credit issuing businesses. Fitch Ratings is a leading and reputable provider of such ratings. According to Fitch, BDCs are expected to experience weaker asset quality metrics in 2023 due to higher debt repayment burdens amid slowing growth prospects.

Importantly, there is corroborating evidence to this commentary from companies that are geared towards the SMB segment to which BDCs share exposure. For example, Freshworks (FRSH), which sells software to SMB clients also painted a very bleak outlook in their Q4 FY22 earnings call and guidance, implying a more protracted downturn going ahead. You can read more about the details here.

Fitch Ratings also notes that underlying borrowers' interest coverage metrics have declined to 1.8x at the end of 2022 compared to 3.0x at year ago. This was attributed to the rise in interest rates squeezing the interest coverage margins.

I agree with Fitch's assessment and believe these pressures will continue as the inflationary risks associated with a surprise oil production cut may lead to more hawkish moves on rates as the Fed tries to control inflation. I discuss this view in more detail here.

Leverage management is leading to equity dilution

Ares Capital's debt to equity has been inching up to 1.29x in FY22:

Debt/equity ratio (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

I note that this is above the firm's own targeted comfort range of 0.9x to 1.25x. Management is continuing to raising equity to get this leverage level back in their targeted range. I don't view that as a particularly good sign due to equity dilution from frequent issuance of equity:

Issuance of Common Stock (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Technical Analysis

If this is your first time reading a Hunting Alpha article using Technical Analysis, you may want to read this post, which explains how and why I read the charts the way I do, utilizing principles of Flow, Location and Trap. Note that the charts are adjusted include the impact of dividends.

Relative Read of ARCC vs SPX500

ARCC vs SPX500 Technical Analysis (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

On the relative read of ARCC vs S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX), the ratio price has reacted off monthly resistance levels and is heading down. I anticipate it to move toward the monthly support zone, implying negative alpha ahead for Ares Capital.

Standalone Read of ARCC

ARCC Technical Analysis (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

On the standalone read of the ARCC chart, price is reacting close to the monthly support at $19.73. Similar to the relative read, I anticipate some an eventual downward move toward the monthly support at $15.66. However, I believe this is likely to occur after some ranging action in the interim.

Takeaway & Positioning

No doubt Ares Capital is an attractive A+ grade dividend yield security. However, I cannot ignore some of the operational headwinds in the BDC sector and the pattern of consecutive equity raises over the last 8 quarters. These issues prevent me from being a bull on Ares Capital. I believe the stock is likely to underperform the S&P 500 (my benchmark). Hence, I rate ARCC stock a neutral/hold.