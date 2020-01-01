takasuu

"The dividend is such an important factor in the success of many stocks that you could hardly go wrong by making an entire portfolio of companies that have raised their dividends for 10 or 20 years in a row." --Peter Lynch, "Beating The Street"

Peter Lynch: famed manager of the highly successful Fidelity Magellan Fund from 1977 to 1990, author of bestselling investing books, and... dividend growth investor?

Well, not really. Lynch never exclusively or even primarily focused on dividend stocks per se, but his investment strategy and philosophy are highly conducive to dividend growth investing.

Back in December, I wrote an article titled "Dividend Investing Like Peter Lynch" that discussed how four of Lynch's key investing principles can be applied by DGIers:

Invest in what you know Know what you invest in Focus on growth at a reasonable price Know what categories of stocks your portfolio is concentrated in

Using that first article as an informational foundation, in this article I want to delve more into Peter Lynch's investing process and principles and explore how they can be useful to dividend growth investors in particular.

The Best Categories of Stocks For Dividend Growth Investors

Here's how I labeled many of my own dividend stock holdings in Lynch's six stock categories back in that December article:

Slow Growers W. P. Carey (WPC), National Retail Properties (NNN), Spirit Realty (SRC), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Enbridge (ENB), Conagra Brands (CAG), Unilever (UL), Verizon (VZ) Stalwarts Agree Realty (ADC), Clearway Energy (CWEN.A), Crown Castle (CCI), Essential Properties Realty (EPRT), Medtronic (MDT), Brookfield Renewable (BEP), Mid-America Apartment (MAA) Fast Growers NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), Medifast (MED), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), National Storage Affiliates (NSA), Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH), Snap-on (SNA), EastGroup Properties (EGP) Cyclicals Avient Corporation (AVNT), Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), TotalEnergies (TTE), Whirlpool (WHR), Leggett & Platt (LEG) Turnarounds Intel (INTC), Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Asset Opportunities VICI Properties (VICI), Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH), Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Click to enlarge

In that last article, I didn't offer much commentary on this other than to point out that most of my holdings fall into the categories of "fast growers," "slow growers," and "stalwarts." I like it this way. In fact, add in the "cyclicals" category, and these four types of stocks are the primary, perhaps only, ones that DGIers should consider.

Why not turnarounds?

The two I listed in December were Intel (INTC) and Algonquin (AQN). Both stocks had already been beaten down by whirlwinds of bad news. Both businesses had gotten themselves in trouble for various reasons. But if management could navigate the storm, the turnarounds could generate massive returns!

Turnaround stories always sound compelling and exciting. Intel is building semiconductor fabrication plants to help end the world's reliance on Taiwan for specialized chips! Algonquin is rapidly expanding its portfolio of tax credit-backed renewable energy assets that will save the world from becoming a giant fireball!

But turnarounds are not easy. And dividends rarely survive them.

After that article was written, both INTC and AQN cut their dividends, the former by 66% and the latter by 40%.

When a company needs to turn things around in a major way, the dividend is often one of the most obvious ways to reset costs lower and preserve cash for investment.

How about "asset opportunities"?

The three I listed above as asset opportunities (VICI, AHH, and BHB) are not, upon further thought, really asset opportunities. The assets may be stronger than the market gives them credit for, but that doesn't mean the market has completely overlooked them. VICI and BHB are probably better categorized as stalwarts, while AHH is most likely a slow grower.

A true asset opportunity is usually found in niche industries that few understand. Lynch cites the examples of miners, certain corners of oil & gas, newspapers, TV stations, and patented drugs.

An obvious asset opportunity today might be EPR Properties (EPR). The REIT derives about 40% of revenue and 50% of NOI from movie theaters, which worries investors because of the continuing problems theater operators face today. But half of NOI and over half of revenue derives from other entertainment and experiential properties with fewer tenant issues. These include ski resorts, water parks, and Top Golf locations.

One could certainly make the argument that, based on valuation, an investor who buys EPR today is basically just buying the non-theater assets and getting whatever upside remains from the theaters for free. That, in my estimation, is a true asset opportunity.

But for the most part, long-term DGIers focused on safely and steadily compounding their total dividend income would do well to fish in other ponds besides asset opportunities.

You might think that DGIers should avoid cyclicals as well, based on the elevated risk of dividend cuts during the down legs of whatever cycle in which they participate.

But as illustrated by the example of Leggett & Platt (LEG), a Dividend King with a 51-year dividend growth record, companies operating in cyclical industries can certainly make consistent long-term dividend growers through conservative cash management and prudent capital allocation. I discussed this in my recent "Strong Buy"-rated article on LEG.

Avoidance of Tech Stocks

In 2000 (the peak year for the dot com bubble), Lynch wrote in the introduction of the Millennium Edition of "One Up On Wall Street":

[S]o far the Internet has passed me by. All along I've been technophobic. My experience shows you don't have to be trendy to succeed as an investor. In fact, most great investors I know (Warren Buffett, for starters) are technophobes. They don't own what they don't understand, and neither do I. ("One Up On Wall Street" pg. 11)

But while Lynch avoided the tech stocks that are driven higher by investor euphoria and FOMO, he wasn't at all ignorant about the benefits that come from technological innovations. The key point Lynch recognized is that "users of technology are the biggest beneficiaries of high-tech."

As Lynch puts it elsewhere in the book:

Instead of investing in computer companies that struggle to survive in an endless price war, why not invest in a company that benefits from the price war? ("One Up On Wall Street" pg. 142)

I gave two examples of this (users rather than proprietors of technology) in a December article titled "Forget Robotics Stocks - Buy These 2 High Yield Stocks Instead." Given the seemingly permanent labor shortage now before us, robots and automation may very well become the next hot sector to invest in.

But rather than buy the robot maker who has to compete on price with dozens of other players in this space, I'd prefer to own a REIT like W.P. Carey (WPC), which owns high-tech, Class A manufacturing facilities that make use of these robots.

DGIers have another reason to be skeptical about owning the hottest tech stocks.

There's the obvious reason that many of them, like Alphabet/Google (GOOG) and Meta/Facebook (META), don't pay dividends at all. Moreover, there are no indications that these companies are going to start paying dividends anytime soon. If you are disciplined about sticking to any particular investment strategy, you have to live with the fact that there will be some solid companies you don't own simply because they don't fit your strategy.

But there are some venerated tech companies that do pay dividends but do not make good dividend growth investments. This may be controversial, so let me explain it.

Take the example of Microsoft (MSFT). Few would dispute that this is one of the highest quality companies in the world by practically any metric you'd like to use. And it pays a regularly growing dividend! But MSFT still isn't a good dividend growth stock.

Just think through the math. MSFT currently offers a very low dividend yield of 0.93%. Yes, you say, but the growth makes up for it!

In the last ten years, MSFT's dividend has grown at a CAGR of 12%. If MSFT raises its dividend at the same pace over the next decade, buyers at today's price will end up with a 10-year yield-on-cost of... 2.9%. What if MSFT's dividend growth rate increases all the way to 20% per year? You'd still end up with a 10-year YoC of only 5.8%.

Investors primarily concerned with generating strong total returns may do very well with MSFT. But those primarily concerned with optimizing their portfolio for dividend income will have to look elsewhere.

The same goes for Apple (AAPL). This world-changing company sports a dividend yield of 0.56%. In the past decade, it has grown its dividend at a CAGR of 12.5%. If that same pace continued for the next decade, buyers today would end up with a 10-year YoC of 1.8%. That's about the same as what the S&P 500 (SPY) yields today!

What if AAPL doubles its dividend CAGR to 25%? Buying today, you'd still only end up with a 10-year YoC of 5.2%.

Again, I am not disputing AAPL's quality, nor do I necessarily think it's overvalued. But if one's goal is to retire in 10 or 15 years on their portfolio income without having to sell the principal, AAPL probably isn't the place to look.

Lynch's Advice For Investing In Bear Markets

If you define "bear market" as the period when the stock market falls at least 20% and has not yet regained a new high, then we've been in a bear market for about a year now.

If you're anything like me, you spend most of the time during bull markets looking forward to bear markets, and most of the time during bear markets worrying about how bad things could get with your holdings. But if you have done your homework and chosen good businesses with strong balance sheets and enduring fundamentals, the real danger in losing money during bear markets comes from yourself.

The key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them. This point cannot be overemphasized. ("Beating The Street" pg. 36)

Even some of the best companies see stock price declines during bear markets. A necessary skill of investors is the ability to sit on paper losses, even big ones, without selling, so long as the long-term investment thesis remains intact.

And every long-term investment thesis must include the assumption of economic cycles: ups and downs in GDP growth, inflation, and interest rates. If you believe your holdings are resilient in the face of these swings, then you will have more of a mind to go on offense in scary times rather than remain on defense.

A stock-market decline is as routine as a January blizzard in Colorado. If you're prepared, it can't hurt you. A decline is a great opportunity to pick up bargains left behind by investors who are fleeing the storm in panic. ("Beating The Street" pg. 306)

This is why contrarianism is so celebrated in stock investing. If the market is euphoric and can't see any problems whatsoever, it's probably time to be cautious.

If an investor feels a panicky urge to buy a stock right away because the price used to be $100 and now is up to $150, the market gods are trying to teach them a lesson about patience. If, on the other hand, an investor feels a panicky urge to sell because the price keeps dropping and, despite all research, can't see why, it may simply be a melodramatic mood swing in the market.

This contrarian ability to be happy when the market is sad and sad when the market is happy played a big part in Lynch's success.

Recessions, I figure, will always end sooner or later, and in a beaten-down market there are bargains everywhere you look, but in an overpriced market it's hard to find anything worth buying. ("Beating The Street" pg. 142)

In conclusion, I believe Lynch's advice to DGIers would be: