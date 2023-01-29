Duluth Holdings: Margin Expansion Likely In 2023

Apr. 07, 2023 2:04 AM ETDuluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
259 Followers

Summary

  • The management saw its sales growth trend stabilize in 2023 and had growth drivers such as new product offerings, new market entries, and acquisitions.
  • The management expected to see margin improvements in 2023, through gross margin expansion and advertising and selling expense leverage.
  • The stock's P/S ratio of 0.32x is near the bottom of its historical low. This can provide comfort for investors, who would like to invest at this level.
  • Catalysts for this company are likely margin expansion through its entry into the women's market. If its women's business continued to show sustained growth or accelerated growth in the coming quarters, we will be glad to convince ourselves of its comeback.

Shop owner explaining difference in denim jeans to customer in store

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Duluth Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) saw its sales growth trend stabilize in 2023 and had growth drivers such as new product offerings and acquisitions. The management expected to see margin improvements in 2023, through gross

Store locations

Store locations (Company's filing)

Ownerships

Ownerships (Wallstreetzen)

Profitability comparison

Profitability comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

Valuation (SeekingAlpha)

Historical P/S ratio

Historical P/S ratio (MacroTrends)

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
259 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.