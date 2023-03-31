'Stuck In The Middle With You' Stock Market (And Sentiment Results)...

Summary

  • As the old saying goes, markets can correct in price or in time.
  • 2 major “out of favor” picks.
  • Divergences between price and fundamentals are where big gains are made over time.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

$SPX

stockcharts.com

As you can see in the chart above, there have been no gains for the S&P 500 for 12 months, and there have been no gains in the S&P 500 for 24 months. It is unchanged! As the old saying goes, markets

Bottom-Up EPS Actuals and Estimates

FactSet

Sideways trading

Bloomberg

$VNO

Valueline

3M and S&P 500 forward P/E

Bloomberg

3M

Morningstar

3M Financials

Tikr.com

Buffet

izquotes.com

Sentiment Survey Historical Data

AAII.com

!AAIIBULL

stockcharts.com

Fear and Greed

CNN

Fear and Greed

CNN

!NAAIM

stockcharts.com

Tom Hayes is Founder, Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started Hedge Fund Tips as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for investors/traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry.Read Tom's bio here: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/about-tj-hayes/ To get our Free Newsletter go to: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/free

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMM XBI VNO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

