XT: I'll Take This ETF Over ARKK Any Time

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.8K Followers

Summary

  • XT and ARKK both seek to profit from investing in innovative companies. But they take different approaches to do that.
  • ARKK is wildly popular and controversial. Cathie Wood, its founder, is a media star, thanks to ARKK's dramatic performance in 2020. But ARKK is down about 75% since then.
  • XT, on the other hand, has been a more consistent performer, and its equal-weighted approach.
  • I continue to like XT as an aggressive equity role player in my portfolio. And I continue to be surprised at how ARKK remains so highly-regarded.

beautiful sunset ,boat crashes in the sea , landscape Thailand

Suphaporn/iStock via Getty Images

I just don't understand all of the hype surrounding ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). Of course, I give credit where it is due. Lead manager Cathie Wood and her team absolutely crushed it during the pandemic. But so did

Chart
Data by YCharts

iShares.com

iShares.com

iShares.com

iShares.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.8K Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also own a small position in QQQ call options, versus a larger position in SPY put options, a "long combination" options strategy.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.