Claims Get Revised

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.49K Followers

Summary

  • Jobless claims were in focus Thursday morning as seasonally adjusted initial claims were surprisingly high at 228K versus expectations of 200K.
  • The large increase in the most recent week’s data was matched with large revisions to the past couple of years’ data as the BLS updated its seasonal adjustment methodology.
  • Claims remain near historically healthy levels consistent with the few years prior to the pandemic.

Jobless Claims Spike

LilliDay/iStock via Getty Images

Jobless claims were in focus Thursday morning as seasonally adjusted initial claims were surprisingly high at 228K versus expectations of 200K. Previously, adjusted claims had consistently come in well below 200K with 10 readings below that level

initial jobless claims

initial jobless claims

continuing jobless claims

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.49K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.