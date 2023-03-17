Macroeconomic Review: When Black Swans Circle

Summary

  • The full extent of a global debt soaked economic system is revealed with Japan for example at a Total Debt to GDP% of 1325.8%!
  • The instability of a debt driven economic system is illuminated and high risk “black swan” events are identified.
  • Systemic risks, including systemic banking risk, are discussed at length including the mechanisms by which the risks are transferred.
  • Conclusions are focused upon strategies for achieving the best risk-based outcomes in an increasingly unstable macroeconomic system.

Circling Vultures

EzumeImages/iStock via Getty Images

We better understand the essence of our macro-economic system, when black swans (like vultures) are circling, to inform our economic and investment choices. We need to dig right into the structuring of that system to identify the most likely macroeconomic outcomes

top 10 countries by GDP table

World Bank

Top 10 countries by GDP chart

World Bank

Central Government Debt

IMF

USA Public Debt to GDP

St Louis FED

Global Central Government Debt

IMF

Globe Private Debt

IMF

Chart Private Debt

IMF

Total Debt Table

IMF & Statista

Comprehensive Nation Debt

CEIC DATA

Graphic Debt unbalanced

Sarel Oberholster

Debt balance with money creation

Sarel Oberholster

Savings to GDP

World Bank

Savings Data by GDP top 10 countries

World Bank

Total Global Savings as % of GDP

World bank

Gross Savings % of GDP USA

World Bank

Money Creation Dominance

IMF, CEIC DATA, World Bank

Homeownership USA

St Louis FED

Hope Prices 2023

Harvard University: State of the Nation Housing Report

Household Debt

IMF

Household Debt Data and chart

IMF

My retail trader book series, The Paranoid Trader and The BIG FISH Trader, is now available on Amazon. It is a strategy guide for Retail Traders/Investors to motivate them to become profitable Traders/Investors and then remain profitable. Equally important to experienced Retail Traders/Investors, as it reinforces winning trading strategies. I seek understanding in everything but economics, markets and investing are where my mind is most at ease. In this I am forever doing research in my quest for answers. I do view the world from many different angles. Understanding economic behavioral patterns are important to me. Strategic investing over the medium to longer term is predominantly my focus when I contemplate my research or philosophies. I have a compulsion to express my thoughts in ordered form and my essays are the result of such expressions. I'm an economist by training, a financial engineer by talent, a banker by profession, a trader by interest and a father by chance.

