WD-40: Sell Now Before The Market Rolls Over

Apr. 07, 2023 4:09 AM ETWD-40 Company (WDFC)
Summary

  • Performance does not justify the valuation.
  • Earnings are falling.
  • Margins are nowhere near the long-term 55% target.
  • As we have guided our investors, this market is set to fall hard, and WDFC will not be spared.
  • We have owned it for generations but this is a short-term sell.
We have long owned the WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) stock, in fact it has been a generational hold. But right now, the stock is a sell. Make no mistake the stock's valuation has been stretched for years. While shares

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WDFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We sold 20% of the position after earnings were reported

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

