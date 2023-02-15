Apple: Great Company But Likely Poor Investment For The Future

Apr. 07, 2023 4:23 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)2 Comments
Building Benjamins profile picture
Building Benjamins
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • Great company but has low growth going forward.
  • Strong market share in the US, but likely at its peak globally in a more cost-conscious market.
  • The iPhone is the most successful consumer product ever created in the entire universe. A successful encore is nearly impossible.
  • Valued like a double-digit grower, 4-6% growth is much more plausible.

Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a tech giant, and the highest market capitalization stock traded on the stock market. The iPhone is the most successful consumer product ever created in the entire universe. A successful encore is

SeekingAlpha Growth Metrics

SeekingAlpha

iPhones Shipped Against iPhones in Use

BuildingBenjamins, Apple, BusinessOfApps

iPhone Market Vendors in China

Chinese Market Share (Statcounter)

Streaming Services in Homes

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Building Benjamins profile picture
Building Benjamins
1.09K Followers
BuildingBenjamins.com is a free stock picking and market commentary investment newsletter. We also provide video reports on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/@BuildingBenjamins ------ Ben Halliburton founded BuildingBenjamins.com and also founded Tradition Capital Management in 2000 where he was named “PSN Manager of the Decade” for All-Cap in the 2000s and “PSN Manager of the Decade” for Dividend Value in the 2010s. We are focused on investing in stocks as a business. The Qualitative attributes like products, brands, patents, distribution, resources, networking effect, R&D, and management drive quantitative financials like ROE, free cashflow, earnings power, dividend payout ratio, and growth. Once we have the quantitative, we can estimate the fair value of the stock. Since starting his investment career at Merrill Lynch in 1986, Ben has been continuously involved in investing. As a partner and portfolio manager at Brundage Story and Rose in the 1990s, he was the top performing portfolio manager at the firm and his “Disciplined Growth Strategy” outperformed the S&P500 in the 1990’s bull market. Ben is now running a family office, Tradition Investment Management, and publishing his personal portfolio on https://buildingbenjamins.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.