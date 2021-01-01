Caught In The Headlights, Desperate Bitdeer Inches Closer To Listing

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.53K Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. securities regulator has approved a deal that would make Bitdeer a listed company by merging with a SPAC.
  • The backdoor listing comes after multiple delays, which have eroded the war chest of the SPAC, Blue Safari Acquisition Corp.
  • Cryptocurrency prices have stabilized, but it remains anyone’s guess if they’ll ever return to levels they reached their peak.

Making Money in the Meta verse

We Are

Desperation can be a powerful force driving financial deal-making. For proof, look no further than the nearly two-year effort by Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co., operator of a cryptocurrency mining platform, to go public by merging with a special purpose

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.53K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.