General Dynamics: Rise In Global Military Spending Could Drive Outperformance

Apr. 07, 2023 4:56 AM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)
Davide Devetak profile picture
Davide Devetak
31 Followers

Summary

  • Despite the past few years of underperformance, General Dynamics is ready to get back on track.
  • GD stock will benefit from the global increase in military spending.
  • General Dynamics is insurance in case of increasing geopolitical tensions.
  • The stock is currently undervalued, so a great buying opportunity.

MIA1 Abrams serbatoio al tramonto

michaelbwatkins/E+ via Getty Images

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is a great opportunity in the current macroeconomic and geopolitical context. Despite not having shown brilliant performance in recent years, the company is poised to capitalize on the increase in global defense spending because

GD highlights 2022

GD highlights 2022 (GD financial report FY22)

GD 5Y Performance

GD 5Y Performance (Tradingview)

GD 1Y Performance

GD 1Y Performance (Tradingview)

GD WACC Table

GD WACC Table (Excel Model)

FCF Final Table

FCF Final Table (Excel Model)

This article was written by

Davide Devetak profile picture
Davide Devetak
31 Followers
Engineering Student, Investor and Quantitative Finance Enthusiast

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.