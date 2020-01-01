FluxFactory

A Defensive Posture

In today's rising interest rate environment, it can be a difficult task to assess individual stocks. Equities, after all, are something akin to being downstream in the financial pecking order: interest rates and bond prices can easily influence equity valuations, whereas equity valuations less often drive the other two. Given this, investors are facing difficult choices in today's environment. Where can bargains be found? Where can growth be found? What's the right strategy to pursue with a possible recession on the horizon?

With these questions in mind, we at Ironside Research believe that searching out quality and taking a defensive posture are likely to reward investors. It's with this in mind that we consider Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Let's dive in.

Products You Need

ADM is one of the world's largest processors of various grains, seed oils, and other agricultural commodities. It is organized into three segments, presented here from largest to smallest in terms of revenue share: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrates Division, and Nutrition.

Through these divisions the company has its hands in a staggering array of common, everyday products that are used or eaten in most American households. From cotton cellulose pulp that is used in paper manufacturing to citric acids and probiotics, ADM can credibly be said to have a ubiquitous yet under-the-radar presence in most people's day-to-day life.

If you would expect a company like this to have a relatively stable chart profile with a solid dividend, you would be right.

Over the past three years, however, the stock has re-rated to the upside.

For a long period over the last ten years, the stock was relatively sleepy, trading reliably in a $25-$40 range. Soon after the onset of the pandemic in 2020, however, things began to change and the stock tripled, approaching $100 per share in 2022.

Given ADM's business, this upward move should not come as a surprise. General uncertainty about food supplies and the global pinch in agricultural commodities due to the war in Ukraine seem to be obvious catalysts for a stock in this sector.

The question, then, is whether or not ADM seems likely to fall back into its traditional range, or whether today's prices present an attractive entry point for investors.

The Valuations

First let's consider the current valuations of ADM stock. The current interest rate environment has, for many companies, reduced future earnings expectations. Given the nature of ADM's business, however, and the macro trends of world food supply chains coupled with accelerating de-globalization, Archer-Daniels-Midland has not had similar downward revisions.

As can be seen in the chart above, ADM has a fairly consistent record of climbing earnings expectations looking out two years.

While expectations are of course not reality and could change, it is difficult to see how ADM could see its revenues materially degrade over the next few years. It has significant pricing power and leverage, is a sophisticated operator, and sells products which people can't, well, live without.

It is exciting to see, then, that the stock's current price does not tell the story of an overly-valued equity that is priced to perfection.

Indeed, on a historical basis, ADM looks a tad undervalued.

Against its five-year average forward PE of 13.6x, ADM trades for just over 11x. Against its five-year forward EV/EBITDA average of 10x, today the stock trades hands at 8.8x.

This is significant, in our view. It suggests that, despite the impressive price run-up over the past few years, there may be room to run. The counter-argument for this seems weak - after all, are people suddenly going to stop needing paper, seedoils, and grains? This discounted valuation also provides a potential cushion against shifting macro conditions. If the global supply chain for agricultural commodities were to suddenly straighten itself out (i.e., if the war in Ukraine were to end), or if de-globalization were to suddenly reverse - both of which seem unlikely as of this writing - investors appear to have a margin of valuation safety on hand.

Another Angle

Further, a historical price relationship with ADM's stock seems to have broken down, and not for any fundamental reason that we can detect.

Over the past five years, ADM has kept a rather stable relationship between its trading price and expected revenues, with the stock price rarely (and briefly) falling beneath expected sales.

Recently, however, this relationship has been inverted, with the stock price sliding significantly below expected revenues in the chart above. This is something we typically see when a company's revenues are either not expected to materialize, or if the earnings seem to be of rather low quality. We believe that neither of these conditions apply to ADM.

Instead, we think that something as simple as indexing may be the culprit, at least in part.

As of this writing, 248 ETFs currently hold a cumulative $7.6 billion of ADM stock, which is just less than 20% of the company's market capitalization. Thus, ADM stock - like most every other stock - is not completely immune to market swings. As passive investing vehicles like ETFs see their holdings reduce via asset outflows and go through the rebalancing process over time, holdings of ADM naturally must be reduced within these vehicles as well.

The Bottom Line

We believe that Archer-Daniels-Midland operates a high quality, wide moat business with a high barrier to entry that is largely recession resistant given the nature of the products it sells.

Major risks to our thesis that ADM has healthy upside from these levels are a resolution of geopolitical conflict that restores the pre-COVID status quo of agricultural supply chains and a cutting of current interest rate levels which could result in a rally that, in our opinion, would be likely to leave ADM behind given its status as a 'staple' stock.

For the reasons outlined above, we believe that ADM has the potential to achieve significant sustained upside from these levels, with a target price of $90 based on historical valuation metrics.