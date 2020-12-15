scyther5

Amidst a sustained rise in interest rates, Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) has seen its growth story - and stock price - fall apart. While UPST continues to believe that its AI-powered credit model is superior to that of FICO, lenders are less confident, limiting the company's access to lending capital. UPST might not see growth return until it can secure ample financing from long term partners. Until then, UPST will likely slowly bleed cash, though one shouldn't ignore the $422 million in net cash on the balance sheet. While UPST remains buyable here, the stock is not for the faint of heart.

UPST Stock Price

UPST soared to the stratosphere in 2021 as the company capitalized on the low interest rate environment. The company generated exponential growth while showing strong profit margins. Then interest rates rose, and the stock imploded.

Data by YCharts

I last covered UPST in January where I called the stock a "high risk, high reward play on falling interest rates." The stock is flat since then but has been quite volatile, as fundamental factors have not really improved for the company just yet.

UPST Stock Key Metrics

In the most recent quarter, UPST once again increased its list of bank and credit union partners, which stood at 92 at the end of the year. It will take time for these partners to ramp up, as they typically start with very small allocation sizes.

2022 Q4 Presentation

UPST also continued to grow its auto dealer network, with 778 partner rooftops. I note that UPST has not yet rolled out AI-powered auto lending at all of these partner rooftops.

2022 Q4 Presentation

The thing is, this is a quality not quantity problem. UPST continues to lack long term funding partners and this limited the company's growth rate. Revenue declined 7% sequentially and 52% YOY to just $148.9 million. Net income swung from positive $58.9 million in the prior fourth quarter to a $55.3 million net loss. UPST was able to increase unit-level margins, with contribution margin expanding 67 bps YOY, but that is an insufficient tradeoff in this difficult macro environment.

2022 Q4 Presentation

UPST saw its cash and restricted cash balance decline to $532.5 million, as the company increased loans held on the balance sheet to $1.02 billion. On the bright side, UPST saw fully automated loans increase to 82%, but as expected the conversion rate was quite low (prospective borrowers may be spooked by the higher asking interest rates).

2022 Q4 Presentation

UPST classifies around $492 million of the loans held on the balance sheet as being for R&D purposes, but that was roughly steady over the past several quarters, as the $300 million increase in investment loans was for investment purposes.

2022 Q4 Presentation

Looking ahead, UPST is guiding for just $100 million in revenue and $145 million in net losses for the next quarter.

2022 Q4 Presentation

On the conference call, management noted that in light of the tough fundamentals, the company had laid off 20% of their staff and paused development of their small business lending product. Unlike some other tech companies which are using the current macro environment to show strong improvements in margin, UPST is not coming from a position of strength.

UPST is beginning to roll out its AI-powered auto loan in 27 of their partner rooftops. Management notes that they have a 42% conversion rate and approximately 33% of these loans were fully automated.

Regarding the loans held on the balance sheet, management continues to flip-flop on their views. Management attempted to justify their decision to increase loans on the balance sheet by stating that "market prices for personal credit do not ultimately reflect the extent to which our models have recalibrated to the new trends of consumer default." That is arguably a "glass half full" way of looking at it, as UPST has traditionally been valued on the basis of asset-light fee revenue and not interest income. Management did state that they are at the "maximum size" of loans they wish to maintain, but at this point, investors are justified in not having so much confidence in such guidance.

On the bright side, management did state that they were in "late-stage discussions with multiple potential partners" for long term funding. Management did not state how much funding these deals might imply, but any progress on this front would be very welcome for the company.

Is UPST Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

UPST continues to be a play on improving credit access, as UPST offers an alternative to traditional FICO credit scoring. UPST believes that it can offer more loans without increasing the risk based on the low difference in default rates relative to FICO averages.

2022 Q4 Presentation

The caveat of course is that much of their track record comes from the low interest rate environment, in which UPST was able to greatly outperform target rates of return. Since 2021, UPST has seen its platform underperform its target but performance is recovering.

2022 Q4 Presentation

At recent prices, UPST trades at just around 2x sales.

Seeking Alpha

While that is not a demanding valuation multiple for what once was a hyped-up stock, there is no immediate catalyst as growth rates are likely to remain underwhelming for quite some time. Assuming 30% long term net margins, 20% growth, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio'), UPST might trade up to 9x sales - illustrating the potential upside. UPST would need to execute on securing long term funding partners before I can have more confidence in such a price target.

What are the key risks? At this point, the risks outnumber the catalysts. If UPST cannot quickly secure long term funding partners, then it is not clear how UPST will return to profitability. While UPST still retains a sizable cash balance, management has shown a willingness to use that cash to hold loans on its balance sheet. The longer term risk is if UPST cannot adapt to the higher interest rate environment - there is always the possibility that FICO alone is enough. Absent a meme-stock rally, it is possible that UPST stock retains a discounted valuation multiple until fundamentals improve on a sustainable basis. I still see UPST being buyable as part of a strategic basket of undervalued tech stocks, but take caution regarding the increasingly risky profile of the stock.