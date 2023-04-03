Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Introduction

Promises made, promises kept.

In December of last year, I wrote that Union Pacific's (NYSE:UNP) stock price weakness needs to be embraced. Specifically, I wrote that I would be an aggressive buyer at a share price between $180 and $190. Last month, I expanded my Union Pacific position by roughly 35%, making it my third-largest dividend growth investment.

While I bought above my target range ($198ish), I am extremely happy with the decision and eager to buy more if UNP shares continue to drop.

In general, consistently averaging down comes with risks. It's why traders (not investors) are told to cut losers and add to winners.

However, Union Pacific is a long-term investment of mine. Even more important, it's not down because of its own problems. A very tricky economic environment is causing investors to dump cyclical stocks. This happens on a regular basis, and it provides investment opportunities for investors seeking high-quality stocks capable of long-term income growth.

Hence, this article is dedicated to my decision to buy more UNP and the discussion of industry headwinds and opportunities.

So, let's get to it!

When Macro Headwinds Enhance The Long-Term Risk/Reward

As I wrote in a macro-focused article last month, the economic situation is extremely tricky. Inflation is sticky, forcing the Federal Reserve to aggressively hike into economic weakness.

Now, it seems like the market is starting to price in a recession. The other day, I tweeted that market action is showing clear signs of a recession, as investors were dumping some of the most cyclical (but high-quality) stocks on the market.

Twitter (@Growth_Value)

The problem is that economic growth continues to deteriorate, causing intense pressure to build on cyclical stocks and the market in general.

This is no surprise, as underlying fundamentals are starting to become downright ugly. Earlier this month, the ISM Manufacturing Index came out, indicating another decline. This time to 46.3. This is below the median estimate of 47.5 and well below the neutral level of 50.

Bloomberg

New orders declined to 44.3.

As reported by Bloomberg:

New order rates remain sluggish as panelists become more concerned about when manufacturing growth will resume," Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in a statement. "Price instability remains, but future demand is uncertain as companies continue to work down overdue deliveries and backlogs."

Needless to say, Union Pacific is highly impacted by these developments.

The railroad services all major economic hubs in the Western two-thirds of the United States, with connections to both Canada and Mexico. While the company benefits from growth in certain areas like agriculture exports, new chemical facilities, and cross-border trade, there is no way it can expect a (global) economic decline.

While a recession is obviously not a bullish development, it leads to fantastic buying opportunities. To visualize this, I made the chart below.

Upper part : the upper part of the chart below displays the Union Pacific stock price.

: the upper part of the chart below displays the Union Pacific stock price. Lower part: the lower part displays the ISM index we just discussed (black line) and the total sell-off from Union Pacific's all-time high.

TradingView (UNP & ISM Index)

It shouldn't be a surprise that UNP's performance is highly correlated to economic growth.

During the past few cycles, UNP shares bottomed between -30% and -40% of their all-time high. Right now, stocks are 30% below their all-time high.

This is what caused me to aggressively buy more shares. While I do expect more downside if economic growth keeps declining (as a long-term investor), I am more afraid of missing long-term gains than experiencing another 10-15% drawdown.

The Value UNP Brings To The Table

While shares are currently under pressure, I believe in the long-term value UNP brings to the table.

In general, it's fair to say that railroads benefit from three major secular business trends on top of the general economic bull case (the ever-expanding GDP)

Onshoring. An increasing number of companies are moving supply chains back to North America. In 2022, I wrote the following:

Don't get me wrong, I don't expect the US to "suddenly" benefit from a steep increase in manufacturing output. I believe it will be a gradual but steady process, benefiting domestic production as companies move out of China to North American nations, while European manufacturing will move closer to its customers. This, too, benefits North America tremendously, and I expect manufacturing to move back to 12% of GDP in the 5-7 years that lie ahead of us.

ESG. In the global push for net zero, railroads benefit tremendously from their efficient operations. According to Union Pacific, switching from truck to rail reduces emissions by 75%. Moreover, UNP estimates that a single train can carry the same amount of freight as 300 trucks. Needless to say, competition is limited, as railroads are limited to their trucks. The best case is a switch to rails for long-haul freight, using trucks mainly for short distances (from yards to customers).

Union Pacific

Labor shortages. Unlike ESG and re-shoring, labor shortages are a wild card. One of the biggest issues facing trucking companies (especially smaller companies) in the past three years was labor shortages and related wage inflation. Railroads are highly labor efficient. Unfortunately for railroads, this benefit mainly works in times of very high demand and a more efficient transportation network shifting demand from trucking to rails.

That said, currently, UNP is facing challenges. Economic growth is doing a number on expectations. On a full-year basis, the company expects carloads to outperform industrial production growth. Industrial production is expected to be down 0.5%, which could mean flat growth in carloads. In both 2021 and 2022, the company failed to grow carloads in excess of industrial production as it struggled with operating issues.

Union Pacific

Looking at analyst estimates, we see that the company's guidance is close to consensus. Analysts expect 0.6% revenue growth, which is basically a mix of slightly declining carloads offset by pricing benefits. EBITDA is expected to grow by 2.6% to $12.5 billion.

TIKR.com

My opinion is that the company will downgrade its outlook in its next earnings call. I do not see how the company can grow EBITDA based on the ugly development in economic conditions.

However, the market is preparing for that. While it's hard to quantify my comments, the market has priced in a much worse outlook than the consensus estimates currently presented by analysts.

That said, not everything is bad. There are a number of tailwinds the company enjoys.

Union Pacific recently shared their outlook on the market and their business at the Barclays 2023 Industrial Select Conference. Although the market has been slower than expected due to weather and service challenges, Union Pacific states that the demand is still strong, and there is room for growth in the bulk business, particularly in coal, renewables, and biofuels. The industrial area, specifically rock demand in the Southeast portion of their network, is also showing strong demand.

I agree with this. However, I also believe that the market will ignore these tailwinds until economic demand bottoms. At that point, these tailwinds will likely accelerate the company's upswing.

Union Pacific

The metals business is another area that has been strong for Union Pacific, while the forest product (housing!) and paper side is showing softness. In terms of their premium business, the auto side is a bright spot, with demand holding up on both the finished vehicle and auto parts side, thanks to easing supply chain issues. However, international demand is not as strong as expected at the moment, but there is optimism that it will improve in the back half of the year.

Union Pacific is also investing in their domestic intermodal business, including their AMP UMAX program, and increasing their rent capacity by 20%.

Overall, Union Pacific is optimistic about their outlook and their ability to take advantage of the market opportunities.

The Dividend & Valuation

On top of consistent (expected) outperformance, the dividend is a major reason why I own UNP shares. The company's dividend has been hiked for 16 consecutive years. The current yield is 2.7%, which is based on a $1.30 per share per quarter dividend.

Seeking Alpha

According to the company, it has the lowest payout ratio in its industry, which benefits long-term dividend growth and buybacks.

Union Pacific

Over the past five years, the average annual dividend growth rate was 14.8%. Since 2012, the company has hiked its dividend by roughly 280% while buying back more than a third of its shares.

Data by YCharts

With regard to the valuation, the 2.7% yield is one of the highest numbers in recent history. It's similar to the peaks during the 2016 manufacturing recession and the pandemic. Back then, the yield peaked at roughly 3.0%.

Furthermore, shares are trading at 12.1x EBITDA. The forward multiple is 12.1x.

Data by YCharts

Based on these numbers, I stick to my opinion that UNP offers great buying opportunities between $180 and $190. The stock can obviously go lower than that, but long-term investors are likely in a very good spot when adding or buying at these levels (and anything below that).

Takeaway

Union Pacific is in a tricky situation. On the one hand, it benefits from secular growth like ESG initiatives, structural labor shortages, supply chain onshoring, rebounding automotive production, growth in agriculture and energy, and other export-related benefits. On the other hand, the company's stock price is down 30% from its all-time high as investors are betting on a somewhat severe economic deterioration. Leading economic indicators are in a steep downtrend, while the Fed is still hiking rates.

The odds of a steeper recession are high, which means investors are de-risking their portfolios, which hurts UNP.

That said, I aggressively added to my position last month. UNP is one of my high-conviction dividend investments, thanks to its decent yield, consistent and sustainable dividend growth, and its wide-moat business model. Investors need to embrace recessions, as they provide opportunities that are likely to lead to outperforming total returns in the future.

While it needs to be seen whether UNP can bottom at these levels, I will continue to buy if the stock enters my $180 to $190 buy range again.

FINVIZ

On a side note, earlier this year, I wrote an article covering my long-term outlook, using findings from activist investors. It discusses why UNP has the potential to double in the years ahead. Please feel free to read it, as it also highlights structural tailwinds that UNP can exploit.

Due to the favorable risk/reward at these levels, I give the stock a buy rating.