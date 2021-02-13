4 Dividend Aristocrat Buys For April + 2 To Watch

Summary

  • "Dividend Aristocrats in the S&P 500 Index have raised their annual payouts every year for at least 25 consecutive years." - Kiplinger.com/Investing.
  • 67 Aristocrats, screened as of April 5, 2023, represented all eleven Morningstar Sectors. Broker estimated top ten net gains ranged from 14.14%-42.97% topped by SWK & VFC.
  • By yield, MMM topped all Aristocrats. Top-ten Yields from AMCR, ESS, FRT, TROW, BEN, O, IBM, WBA, VFC, & MMM, averaged 4.87%.
  • Aristocrats top ten, by broker-estimated target-price upsides, NEE, MMM, SPGI, FRT, EMR, CB, ADM, SWK, VFC, and ALB, averaged 27.68%.
  • $5k invested on April 5 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, Dogs of the Aristocrats showed 11.10% more net gain than from $5k invested in all top ten. Little (lower-priced) equities led the April S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats by over one length.
Foreword

As supplement to this article, please note that Kiplinger has published an on-line slide-show detailing the latest 2023 S&P Dividend Aristocrats. The article, entitled 67 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On, is by Dan Burrows, a

ARI (1A) 10GAINERS APR 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ARI (2) ARISDOG APR/23 Open source dog art (1) from dividenddogcatcher.com

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

ARI (3A) 50BYTGT 1-50 APR 23-24

Source: us.spindices/YCharts.com

ARI (3B) 50BYYIELD 1-50 APR, 23-24

Source: us.spindices/YCharts.com

ARI (4) UP/DNSIDES APRR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ARI (5)10LIST APR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ARI (6) 10GAINS APR3-24

Source: YCharts.com

ARI (7)10BYPRICE APR 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ARI (8)RecentVSFairPrices APR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ARI (9) AlphaListByTicker APR23-24

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
29.05K Followers
Simple, straightforward 7-step analysis that finds lucrative income stocks.
Fredrik Arnold is my pen name. In 2012 I retired from doing quality service analysis in Boston and moved to North Carolina in 2013, thence to Central Oregon in 2018. My fascination with capital preservation, long-term investments, and trading systems keeps me blogging for Seeking Alpha. My articles focus on dividend yields, analyst median 1 yr targets, free cash flow yields, and one-year total returns as stock trading indicators. These are essential tools for catching the most valuable dividend dogs. My dividend dogcatcher premium site in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace shows annual real-time trading results since 2015.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog art: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

