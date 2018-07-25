Hershey: Good Category, Resilient Growth, But Too Expensive

Apr. 07, 2023 6:47 AM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY)
Summary

  • Hershey is a market leader in U.S. confectionery and has growing businesses in U.S. salty snacks and outside the U.S.
  • It is a good business that has demonstrated resilience in sales and margins in the face of previous macro headwinds.
  • Hershey has set out new medium-term financial targets at an investor day, targeting an EPS CAGR of 7.5-9% in 2023-25.
  • Hershey has grown much faster in recent years in a successful turnaround, and we believe it will achieve the new targets.
  • At $259.87, shares have a 30.1x P/E and a 1.6% Dividend Yield. We expect a de-rating to 25x and a mid-single-digit annualized return.

Citing Rising Cost Of Ingredients, Hershey"s Raises Prices 8 Percent

Scott Olson

Introduction

We review The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) as a potential investment after management held an investor day on March 22 and set out financial targets both for 2024-25 and the long term.

Hershey is the largest seller of

This article was written by

Global, long-term, fundamentally-oriented & concentrated investing. With more than 10 years' buy-side experience, I look at stocks globally and across industries, with a focus on the U.S. and U.K.. My investing style can best be described as "Quality Growth" or "Growth At a Reasonable Price". (previously writing under the name "Blue Sky Capital" until December 2019)

