ICL Group Is An Interesting Investment

Apr. 07, 2023 7:03 AM ETICL Group Ltd (ICL)
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
12 Followers

Summary

  • ICL Group Ltd has managed to build out an international presence and increased cash flows at an impressive rate, resulting in a generous dividend yield.
  • With the market showing no signs of slowing down, I think ICL Group Ltd will be able to continue seeing hungry customers willing to buy their product.
  • With a healthy balance sheet and a positive outlook, I will rate the company a buy.

Mineral And Organic Fertilizer Bags On Wooden Pallets In The Warehouse

onurdongel

Investment Summary

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) is a global company that specializes in providing a wide range of products and solutions to various industries such as agriculture, food, and engineered materials. With a presence in over 30 countries, the company offers a

The assets that company had as of last report

Assets (Balance Sheet)

The liabilities the company currently has

Liabilities (Balance Sheet)

The last 12 months stock chart

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
12 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.