Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) can probably be regarded as the more income-oriented part of the Antero organization with Antero Resources (AR) oriented more towards appreciation (more on that later). But there has been some concern about the relatively tight coverage of that dividend without any talk about the financial strength of the balance sheet. Financially weak companies that cut the dividend often take "forever" to recover if they do indeed recover. But a financially strong company like this one may see a better temporary use for that dividend and cut the dividend for that reason. The dividend may then come back when management has no better use for the money.

Back in 2021 during the fourth quarter 2020 press release, management announced a lower dividend with that money saved to go towards a more ambitious capital project (and possibly some share repurchases. This decision kept the balance sheet among the very conservatively managed midstream companies that I follow. To this day the leverage ratio remains under 4 which is a number that is extremely low for midstream companies. They are considered to be the utilities of the oil and gas industry. So, more leverage is acceptable because the income stream is considered relatively predictable.

That conservative financing allowed the company to take advantage of a "bolt-on" acquisition in fiscal year 2022. Management appears to have followed that up with yet another small acquisition. Both of these acquisitions are likely to prove accretive and cost less than the self-construction would have cost. This may prove to be a big benefit of the lower dividend strategy that was not anticipated at the time of the new dividend policy. Both acquisitions are likely to accelerate the free cash flow build that will return the dividend back to its old amount.

Antero Midstream History And Guidance Of Free Cash Flow Build (Antero Midstream March 2023, Corporate Presentation)

The company is extremely conservative when calculating free cash flow. As noted in numerous press release, this company puts the accrual-based capital amount in the cash flow calculation. That makes this free cash flow figure not comparable with a lot of other companies I follow because many companies only use maintenance capital in the free cash flow calculation. There are some industries that do not even do that.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP number. Therefore, as long as management tells you how it is calculated, then they are free to use the calculated number. But to compare free cash flow numbers between companies, the investor must check to make the calculation is "apples-to-apples". It often is not. So, it therefore requires some adjustments by the investor before the number can be compared to the calculation made by another company.

Now, this management is guiding towards a steadily decreasing capital budget in the future to help free cash flow grow and expand the dividend coverage. Just realize that not many companies use cash to finance the whole capital budget. More than a few would increase debt for fund at least part of the capital budget.

That makes the perceived thin coverage of the dividend far more acceptable for many investors. However, that conservative management of the balance sheet means that should Antero Resources see an opportunity, then this company could possibly end up with a much larger capital budget in the future.

Antero Midstream Growth In EBIDA Leads To Decreasing Leverage (Antero Midstream Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

In the meantime, EBTIDA and cash flow will grow a little faster due to the small opportunistic acquisitions. The growth of the business will decrease the leverage ratio even had no debt been repaid. Management, however, is likely to repay some debt with cash flow.

Note that the leverage ratio is already so low for a midstream company that debt repayment does not have to be an issue. But many midstream companies with one major customer like this one are run very conservatively by the controlling management of the whole organization.

Oftentimes, the midstream balance sheet is so strong that the financial strength is capped by the financial strength of the parent company. So as Antero Resources, the parent company, increases its debt rating, the midstream company usually benefits because of its already relatively strong balance sheet for a midstream company.

Antero Midstream Key Measures Of Business Growth (Antero Midstream Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Investors should expect the midstream business to continue to grow in the single digits for the foreseeable future. Antero Midstream does not service all of the company acreage. But the part that is serviced is slowly growing as shown above. Management is guiding for the midstream business to serve more of the growing part of the company business.

Free cash flow benefits from the slow growth combined with a declining capital guidance for the foreseeable future. Therefore, free cash flow growth will be very rapid despite the slow growth of the business. That bodes very well for dividend increases (probably in the 2-5-year future).

Key Takeaways

In the meantime, investors can participate in one of the stronger midstream plays that I follow. The dividend payment is tight. But management has defended that payment and there is nothing in the current future to undermine management guidance. The dividend payment should rapidly gain coverage both from the slow business growth combined with the decreasing capital requirement.

Investors need to note that this company puts an accrued capital figure into the free cash flow calculation. That is not comparable with those companies that only use maintenance capital and some industries that do not claim any maintenance capital (or close to none). Free cash flow is a non-GAAP calculation. So, the only requirement is for management to disclose the calculation before using the number. That allows for considerable management discretion and requires investors to usually adjust free cash flow numbers of different companies before comparing them. Frequently, a calculation like the one used here will be the most conservative.

For investors that want no risk of a dividend cut, the low debt ratio offers some consolation until more free cash flow arrives. The last dividend cut happened because the market really was not supporting the dividend paid, therefore management found better uses for that money rather than paying it out. Since that decision was made, the stock price has improved considerably along with the cyclical recovery of the upstream business.

The overall business of the whole organization has had steadily increasing financial strength ratings ever since I began following the organization years ago. That progress is likely to continue. There could be some appreciation from higher financial strength ratings in addition to the appreciation from the slow growth of the business. That makes this company a likely income and growth proposition for some time to come.