The management of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) made claims that the shopping spree had conservative underpinnings. Now we are about to find out just how conservative this shopping spree was. I believe that shareholders will like the answer not only for current results but also for upside potential as the future unfolds. A lot of this acreage has unexplored intervals that will likely become future target candidates as options dwindle for the current target zones and technology continues to advance.

I have always had a lot of faith in the continuing advancement of technology. I still remember the days when many thought that a 10,000 foot well would never be commercially viable. Now, not only is a 10,000 foot well fairly cheap and very viable, but most wells are far longer than that (and they turn right or left too). Even though I do not have a clear vision of the future, I have faith that it will bring a lot more methods than we can imagine right now as investors to keep costs down and increase the amount of oil in place that can be economically recovered.

Management Guidance About The Current Situation

Much of the company just was purchased. Therefore, the market likely has qualms about running the company as it is currently composed. This management, as shown on the company website and several presentations has a lot of experience in building and selling companies. So rapid growth through those acquisitions is not likely to be the challenge it might be elsewhere.

Earthstone Energy Recent Acquisition History (Earthstone Energy March 2023, Investor Presentation)

Clearly this is not the company that was in place two years ago. Management has stated that the company is cheap based upon several measures. But when a company triples its size (roughly) through acquisitions, then the market is going to want to see the results of the "new" company before properly valuing.

The market has plenty of experience with failed acquisitions. So relatively large acquisitions in a short period of time, especially the number of large acquisitions shown above, are far more likely to ring alarm bells regardless of management assertions. Nonetheless, if the management experience means anything, it means there is likely going to be a positive revaluation of the stock as the current fiscal year proceeds and those alarm bells fade.

Management should be able to show the above average free cash flow yield as advertised for example. The market loves a growth story and that is automatically "built-in" with so many acquisitions. But the real key is an improvement to per share metrics at various commodity price levels as management has guided. All of that shopping shown above really would be wasted if the per share figures do not grow.

The Future

Management appears to have purchased properties with considerable upside potential. There have been repeated references to less Tier 1 acreage available as well as "we are running out of good drilling locations". But that has happened over time many times and will likely continue to happen long after I am gone. I am counting on technology advancements to continue to bring more Tier 1 acreage into the view of investors as technology advancements happen.

Earthstone Energy List Of Primary And Secondary Targets (Earthstone Energy March 2023, Investor Presentation)

One of the major claims made by management is that they paid primarily for producing reserves. This is important as many managements will pay a lot for undeveloped locations with decent potential. A very low or no location costs should be reflected in above average company profitability.

Location costs are generally not part of a company's breakeven presentation because they are considered sunk costs and are therefore not part of the decision to drill a well. That assertion is fair enough. However, part of the profitability and breakeven calculation of a producing well has to be all the costs sunk or not. Therefore, those companies that pay a lot for the location cost of a well are likely to have subpar profitability with the good possibility of a "clear the decks" impairment that management will attribute to the "lower of cost or market" calculation (so why not get rid of everything at one time?).

This does cater to the market liking good profit reports during the good times. But the market often values average profitability throughout the business cycle when assessing company valuations. Managements that overpay for acquisitions frequently have an average return throughout the business cycle that is low. This will show to investors as lower average profitability because the large impairments drag the average profitability down.

This management is making the claim essentially that large impairments will not happen because the upside potential comes either for free or at a low cost. That upside includes the current drilling now underway. It is going to take some time for that assertion to become apparent to the market. But I do like the chances of it happening.

The other thing about this slide is it points to possible future areas that will become viable production entities when the primary targets exhaust. Texas has had these possibilities since oil was first discovered a long time ago. Texas is likely to continue to have these opportunities long after I am gone. So this acreage could be producing for a very long time as long as technology continues to advance.

Finances

This can be a touchy subject with the market whenever there are a lot of material acquisitions. A very key market consideration is the ability to run the newly constructed company with conservative financial ratios. That alone could lead to a better stock price valuation.

Earthstone Energy Shareholder Benefits Of Acquisitions Presentation (Earthstone Energy March 2023, Investor Presentation)

Now one way to keep the debt ratios conservative is to deliver on the promised financial results of the acquisitions. The preliminary presentation shows that management so far has managed to run the newly constructed company efficiently and effectively. That is likely to have to continue for a fiscal year or so before the market is convinced.

Right now, the guidance for the new year appears to confirm that management has things under control. The downside risk is that the market would look very critically at a material earnings miss (compared to the industry) for unexpected acquisitions issues.

The bottom line is that there appears to be far more upside potential than downside. The debt levels after all the acquisitions appear to be conservative. Even in a worst-case scenario, management can sell some acreage to decrease debt levels if that needs to happen.

The growth comparisons each quarter are likely to be spectacular compared to many in the industry. Mr. Market loves a growth story, and this company is in a position to provide one of the most dramatic growth stories. This management has treated shareholders very well in the past by building and selling companies. It is one of the few managements that I follow that does this to survive the last few years without major financial issues. Many others failed in the challenging period from 2015 to 2020.

Management experience, the very low projected price-earnings ratio, and the low debt ratio all appear to protect from downside risk. On the other hand, the upside potential appears to be outstanding (especially with the extensive management experience). This is an investment to consider holding until management sells the company.