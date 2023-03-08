Earthstone Energy: Conservative Question Will Be Answered

Apr. 07, 2023 8:29 AM ETEarthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • The shopping spree benefits will become apparent in the current fiscal year.
  • Earthstone Energy management's experience, the low debt ratio, and the upside potential all point to an asymmetric return in a very positive direction.
  • Technology advancements will open up more production opportunities for this acreage (and the industry in general).
  • Management claims to have minimal to no location cost. That would be reflected in above average company profitability.
  • The ability to run the newly constructed company effectively should become apparent to the market this year.
Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

The management of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) made claims that the shopping spree had conservative underpinnings. Now we are about to find out just how conservative this shopping spree was. I believe that shareholders will like the answer not only for

Earthstone Energy Recent Acquisition History

Earthstone Energy Recent Acquisition History (Earthstone Energy March 2023, Investor Presentation)

Earthstone Energy List Of Primary And Secondary Targets

Earthstone Energy List Of Primary And Secondary Targets (Earthstone Energy March 2023, Investor Presentation)

Earthstone Energy Shareholder Benefits Of Acquisitions Presentation

Earthstone Energy Shareholder Benefits Of Acquisitions Presentation (Earthstone Energy March 2023, Investor Presentation)

