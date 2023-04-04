Reading International, Inc. (RDI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 07, 2023 8:04 AM ETReading International, Inc. (RDI), RDIB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.75K Followers

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call April 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andre Matyczynski - Executive Vice President of Global Operations

Ellen Cotter - President and Chief Executive Officer

Gilbert Avanes - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Andre Matyczynski

Thank you for joining Reading International Earnings Call to discuss our 2022 Year-end and Fourth Quarter Results. My name is Andre Matyczynski, and I'm Reading's Executive Vice President of Global Operations. With me are Ellen Cotter, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Gilbert Avanes, our Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Before we begin the substance of the call, I will run through the usual caveats. In accordance with the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, certain matters that will be addressed in this earnings call may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual performance to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements.

Such risk factors are clearly set out in our SEC filings, and our remarks today are qualified in their entirety by the more detailed disclosures in our recently filed annual report on SEC Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. In addition, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures on this call. Reconciliations and definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, which are segment operating income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, are included in our recently issued 2022 fourth quarter earnings release on the company's website.

We have adjusted, where applicable, the EBITDA items we believe to be external to our business and not reflective of our cost of doing business or results of operations. Such costs include legal expenses relating to extraordinary litigation and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.