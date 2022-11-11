DMEPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

The last year for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA), a healthcare education company based in Brazil that operates medical schools, residency programs, and other educational institutions, has been a good one, as it has generated consistent growth since 2019, with adjusted net revenue growing at 45.6 percent CAGR through 2022, and adjusted EBITDA jumping 42.4 percent CAGR from 2019 to 2022.

Management has guided for adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA to continue growing in 2023 and beyond. Based upon the momentum in its segments, the company appears to have the capacity to continue growing in the years ahead, with the caveat being how its customers and potential customers respond to an economic slowdown in 2023.

After trading at its 52-week high of $17.02 on November 11, 2022, the company had a significant correction, dropping to approximately $9.65 on March 23, 2023, and since bouncing back to trade over $11.00 per share as I write.

Based upon its performance over the last year, its favorable metrics, and the future growth outlook of the industry in Brazil, I think this is a favorable entry point to consider taking a position at, with the idea of using a dollar-cost averaging strategy.

In this article we'll look at its recent numbers, performance by segment, and the long-term outlook for the company.

TradingView

Some of the numbers

Adjusted net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was to R$595.1 million, up 17.8 percent year-over-year. Adjusted net revenue for full year 2022 was R$2,319.1 million, up 32.3 percent year-over-year.

The company guided for adjusted net revenue for full year 2023 to be in a range of R$2,750 million to R$2,850 million, excluding potential acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA in the reporting period was R$242.2 million, up 24.1 percent year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 40.7 percent. Full year adjusted EBITDA was R$961.9 million, up 27.4 percent year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin for full year 2022 was 41.5 percent.

Investor Presentation

Guidance for full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA was in a range of R$1,100 million to R$1,200 million.

Investor Presentation

Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was R$128.8 million, up 30.8 percent year-over-year. Earnings per share was up 53.3 percent during the same reporting period. Full year 2022 adjusted net income was R$535.1 million, up 21.5 percent year-over-year. During the same reporting period earnings per share was up 73.2 percent.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of calendar 2022 was R$1,093 million, up 46 percent year-over-year, primarily from a R$500 million debenture issued in December of 2022. Net debt at the end of calendar 2022 was R$1,381 million.

One area the company has a number of weaknesses when compared against its peers is its balance sheet, specifically in total debt, net debt, and long-term debt. Concerning total debt, it held more than its peers shown below, with total debt of US$513.49 million. Its net debt of US306.72 million was only lower than VTRU's net debt of US$353.73 million. And for long-term debt, it's US$328.70 million was only lower than ARCE's US$346.19 million in net debt, as of the most recent quarter.

Seeking Alpha

Breaking down the segments

Undergrad

Undergrad is the core business of AFYA, and there were several significant things that happened in 2022 in this segment of the company.

One of them was the company opened up four Mais Médicos campuses, including Abaetetuba, Bragança, Itacoatiara and Manacapuru, which combined, increased the number of seats in the company's portfolio by over 200.

There were another 92 new medical seats added, with 64 of them in Faculdade Santo Agostinho, in the State of Bahia, and another 28 seats added at the UniSL Ji-Paraná campus, which is located in Rondônia.

Next was the acquisition of UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes, which boosted its medical seats by another 340, bringing the total at the company to 3,163, making it the medical undergrad market leader in Brazil.

The overall number of medical students at the end of calendar 2022 was about 18,000, with the company expecting that number to surpass 22,000 in the future.

Last, the company completed the integration of Unigranrio, an acquisition it made a little over a year ago. Continuing Education

While Undergrad has been the core business of AFYA over time, over the last year or so Continuing Education, as far as revenue goes, has been the top performing segment of the company, climbing by almost 50 percent year-over-year.

There were several reasons for the improvement, including the resumption of its practical classes after the pandemic and the addition of six new campuses. With the segment now positioned for growth and its students able to get the most out of the courses, the company should be able to maintain and grow its customer base.

At the end of the quarter the company boosted its student base by 34 percent, ending 2022 with 4,280 students. That growth added another 49 percent in net revenues for full year 2022 as measured against 2021.

Digital Services

Net revenue from its Digital Services segment was R$190 million, up over 25 percent year-over-year. This segment has two categories, including B2P and B2B.

Its B2P unit is its top producer in Digital Services, accounting for net revenue of over R$166 million, while its B2B business added another R$23 million. Although it's working from a smaller base, B2B's net revenue was up 154 percent year-over-year, and it continues to accelerate, when combined with B2P revenue, should be a solid catalyst for growth going forward.

Management noted that it's looking to expand the Digital Services unit by looking for revenue streams beyond physicians, including drugstore chains, hospitals, labs, and pharmacies. In other words, growing out its B2B business, which has a lot of potential runways ahead, if AFYA can win the business.

As of its Q4 earnings report the company had close to 100 contracts with 45 different companies in the pharmaceutical. In my opinion, that's certain to grow in the quarters and years ahead.

Investor Presentation

Profitability

AFYA compares very well in the educational sector, with its factor grades being among the best in the industry, including valuation, growth, profitability, and revisions. The one area was weak in was momentum, but based upon the performance of the company, I believe that's going to change to the better.

In this part of the article, I'm going to focus primarily on the profitability metrics of the company, as they exceed the sector median in all categories except its asset turnover ratio (TTM).

Its important net income margin (TTM) metric was 16.04 percent, compared to the sector median of 4.56 percent, higher by 256.95 percent.

EBIT margin was 28.54 (TTM), compared to the sector median of 7.77 percent, up by 267.21 percent. EBITDA margin (TTM) was 34.18 percent, compared to the sector median of 11.43 percent, higher by 198.97 percent.

Return on equity was 12.19 percent, compared to the sector median of 11.79 percent, up slightly by 3.07 percent. Return on capital was 7.47 percent, compared to the sector median of 6.35 percent, up by 17.66 percent. Return on assets was 5.19 percent, compared to the sector median of 4.00 percent, higher by 29.69 percent.

Seeking Alpha

As for valuation metrics, they, for the most part, exceeded the sector median, with the exception of EV/Sales and Price/Sales. As for Price/Sales (YoY), it stood at 2.17, compared to the sector median of 0.84, higher by 157.28 percent. Price/Sales (FWD) was 1.75, compared to the sector median of 0.83, higher by 110.40 percent. The growth metrics of the company also significantly exceeded the sector median. I want to focus on EBIT, EBITDA, and EPS growth here.

EBIT growth (YoY) was 46.45 percent, compared to the sector median of 1.98 percent, higher by 2,245.71 percent. EBIT growth (FWD) is 15.96 percent, compared to the sector median of 3.45 percent, up by 361.77 percent.

EBITDA growth (YoY) was 43.48 percent, compared to the sector median of 2.18 percent, higher by 1,890.72 percent. EBITDA growth (FWD) is 17.15 percent, compared to the sector median of 4.33 percent, up by 296.31 percent.

EPS diluted growth (YoY) was 73.84 percent, compared to the sector median of 5.20 percent, higher by 1,320.92 percent. EPS diluted growth (FWD) is 19.49 percent, compared to the sector median of 3.16 percent, up by 517.60 percent.

There are a lot more positive metric comparisons I could cite, but the point is the company, as measured against the sector median, in most metrics is significantly outperforming, and is projected to do so in the future as well.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

There are a lot of moving parts with AFYA, but taken as a whole, they do represent a compelling future performance, which appears to be to have a consistent and sustainable long-term growth trajectory.

It's going to slow down some because of the comps associated with growth after the end of the pandemic, but it still looks very solid in the quarters and years ahead.

Most of the metrics and actions taken by the company, including acquisitions and working on expanding B2B and Continuing Education at what looks like to be an accelerated pace that should have short- and long-term impact on the performance of the company.

There could be some temporary headwinds if the global economy falters in the second half of 2023, and possibly early 2024, but I see the company being positioned strongly for long-term growth.

The stock has dropped from over $17.00 per share to at $11.00 per share as I write, making it an attractive entry point. Even at this low price I would still use a dollar-cost averaging strategy if interested in taking a position in the company, as it's been volatile over the last couple of years and could just as easily drop more as it could easily take off. I consider it undervalued at this time based upon the metrics shown above, but that doesn't mean the market will align with my thesis in the near term. Over time it should reward shareholders, especially now that it's offering an improved risk/reward scenario after the correction.