Linking Value Stocks To Yield Curve Inversions

Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
524 Followers

Summary

  • Over the 47-year period since 1975, value stocks with high ROE ratios outperformed the value universe of stocks for the one-year period after the curve first inverts by an average of 4.8%.
  • When spreads are narrow and begin to widen, we are in the Broad Value regime. When spreads are extremely wide and begin to narrow, we start the Deep Value regime.
  • We found that typically, after an inversion, the yield curve generally steepens and eventually un-inverts toward the end of Broad Value regimes while stocks with high ROE continue to outperform.

Yield Curve

Torsten Asmus

By Michael J. Fleisher

Previously, we discussed the market’s recent shift to a Broad Value regime in which value

Excess Returns of HIghest ROE Value Stocks Following Yield Curve Inversions

Outperformance of Top Quartile ROE Value Stocks vs. Value Universe

High ROE Outperforms During Broad Value Regimes

Yield Curve Inversion & Valuation Spread Analysis

Excess Return of HIgh ROE Stocks

Absolute Return of Russell 1000

This article was written by

We believe in the power of value investing, looking beyond short-term, conventional thinking to pursue long-term value. Since 1986, our global experience has generated investment insights and a range of differentiated fixed income, equity, and alternative solutions. As a specialist investment manager of Franklin Resources, Inc., Brandywine Global offers the advantages of an investment boutique backed by the resources and infrastructure of one of the world's leading asset managers. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in London and Singapore, we are committed to bringing value to all relationships.

