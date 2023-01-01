cemagraphics

By Ryan Giannotto, Manager, Equity Index Research

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a $2 billion company will be more in want of liquidity than a $200 billion company. As the lag effects of rate hikes become clearly manifest, investors allocating to small caps are uniquely sensitive to this tougher new market regime.

The Russell 2000 Index bears testament to this: it carries five times the negative earnings exposure as its large cap counterpart, along with higher relative debt burdens. But rather than forego small caps altogether, we have found that leaning to quality can ameliorate these negative risk factors while preserving the uniqueness of a small cap strategy. Here we explore how the Target Exposure methodology creates a smooth and consistent quality risk profile in small caps, and how this strategy materializes in terms of performance and portfolio fundamentals.

A Quality Build

While some factors are relatively straightforward in construction, in particular value, quality has been more broadly interpreted by investment strategists. At FTSE Russell, we contend that quality is a dualistic factor, composed of a company's leverage and profitability. Intuitively, this rationale is sensible, as a high-quality company is one that can maintain healthy margins and a responsible debt load, especially in a declining market. The recent bank failures provide an excellent test case for this premise, with the Russell 2000 Target Exposure Quality Index outperforming its benchmark by 1.02% through the ensuing tumult, gaining 7.3 basis points per day.

For assessing leverage, companies are evaluated by their cash flow coverage ratios, an ideal metric to determine a company's ability to service their debt load. Notably, this value is capped at 1.0, to prevent stocks with little to no debt from breaking the curve-consider how a company with $1 of debt on its balance sheet, and any cash flows at all, would otherwise have a near infinitely perfect leverage score.

In the case of profitability, we find a three sub-factor approach to be the most robust means of assessment, as there are a variety of mechanisms for revenue and margin quality to either degrade or be papered over in the short term. Hence, we analyze first a company's return on assets (ROA), second the rate of change in asset turnover, and third, a company's accruals (taken in the negative, as high accruals are an indicator deteriorating profitability into the future).

Each of these three profitability metrics and the single leverage measure are evaluated by z-score, meaning we calculate how many standard deviations from the mean companies fall on these criteria. Moreover, these values are limited to a range of plus or minus three to dampen the impact of outliers. To arrive at a combined quality score, the profitability z-scores are averaged to form a composite profitability value, which is in turn averaged with the leverage score for to achieve the overall quality z-score. Finally, these values are renormalized via the exponential function, so all figures are positive. The end result is that all stocks receive a comprehensive S-Score on quality on a scale of near zero to roughly twenty.

Target (Exposure) Acquired!

How are these quality factor scores translated into a holistic portfolio? That is the mission set of the Target Exposure methodology, which is fundamentally a tilting framework. Conceptually, the process is analogous to portfolio liposuction-we remove weight from low-quality stocks we don't want, and graft this freed-up allocation space to the high quality stocks we do want. Mathematically, this result is achieved by taking the benchmark weights and multiplying in proportion to the S-Score; stocks with high-quality scores will receive large active weights, those with average scores will remain at market cap weight, and those with low scores will be reduced or even eliminated outright. Additionally, at each rebalance the level of tilt into quality is recalibrated for a steady level of risk exposure, and unwanted factor loads are neutralized as well.

The advantage of this approach is that the portfolio can gain a significant quality exposure while maintaining fidelity to the original Russell 2000 Index. Indeed, the Target Exposure Quality strategy carries a 45% active share to the parent Russell 2000 Index while sustaining a correlation of 0.998, all while achieving substantial gains in portfolio quality fundamentals. The roughly seven-fold increases to debt coverage and ROA stem from how the small cap ecosystem sees a very high concentration of "junk" companies-those with negative earnings, speculative business models, or formerly successful companies that succumbed to financial distress.

That the small cap universe lends itself to a quality tilt is born out on a performance basis as well. Through the five bear markets in the Russell 3000 Index since 2000, the Russell 2000 Quality Target Index outperformed its benchmark by 2.37% on average during the downdraws. While some of this outperformance is returned during the recovery cycle (avg. 0.42%), on a combined basis the quality tilt extends its gains to 3.41% due to compounding in up markets.

Quality exhibited more tepid performance benefits during the 2018 and Covid bear markets, as interest rates were low, and indebtedness was less acute of a market factor. Considering the aggressiveness in interest rate hikes and the receding of market liquidity, tilting to quality may once more commend itself in seeking a more robust small cap risk profile.

© 2023 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), (2) Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, "FTSE Canada"), (4) FTSE Fixed Income Europe Limited ("FTSE FI Europe"), (5) FTSE Fixed Income LLC ("FTSE FI"), (6) The Yield Book Inc ("YB") and (7) Beyond Ratings S.A.S. ("BR"). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB and BR. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "FTSE Russell®", "FTSE4Good®", "ICB®", "The Yield Book®", "Beyond Ratings®" and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB or BR. FTSE International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by the LSE Group, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical error as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or of results to be obtained from the use of FTSE Russell products, including but not limited to indexes, data and analytics, or the fitness or suitability of the FTSE Russell products for any particular purpose to which they might be put. Any representation of historical data accessible through FTSE Russell products is provided for information purposes only and is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (a) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analysing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this document or links to this document or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of the LSE Group is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing in this document should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in any asset or whether such investment creates any legal or compliance risks for the investor. A decision to invest in any such asset should not be made in reliance on any information herein. Indexes cannot be invested in directly. Inclusion of an asset in an index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that asset nor confirmation that any particular investor may lawfully buy, sell or hold the asset or an index containing the asset. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back-tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.

This document may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of the LSE Group nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group data requires a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB, BR and/or their respective licensors.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.