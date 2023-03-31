Q1 2023 Review: Resilient Markets, But Growth Clouds Linger

  • Markets climbed in Q1 despite the unexpected banking crisis, with the S&P 500 gaining 7.5% with dividends in the first three months of the year.
  • However, markets are yet to appreciate downside earnings risks.
  • As macro conditions deteriorate, investors should be prepared for the S&P 500 to potentially re-test its September 2022 lows.

S&P 500 ranked quarterly performance - Price return, 1988 to present

S&P 500 Ranked Quarterly Performance - Price Return, 1988-Present (Clearnomics, Standard & Poor’s, Principal Asset Management. Data as of March 31, 2023)

The first quarter will be remembered for a banking crisis that unexpectedly presented the Federal Reserve (Fed) with

