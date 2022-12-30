Dividend Investing: Broader Is Better For Multi-Asset Strategies

AllianceBernstein (AB)
Summary

  • Investing in dividend-paying stocks has proved to be a helpful strategy, outperforming global markets over the long term.
  • Dividend income strategies play an important role for multi-asset income portfolios. But they can also run the risk of being too narrowly focused, which can limit both income potential and upside participation when equity markets rise.
  • We believe that the approach to dividend investing in today’s market should be designed to counter some of these challenges.

Mid adult man checking financial information on a smart phone while doing his bookkeeping

tdub303

By Karen Watkin, CFA | Eugene Smit, CFA | Cherie Tian, CFA | Edward Williams

Investing in dividend-paying stocks has proved to be a helpful strategy, outperforming global markets over the long term (Display, left). But their returns

The cumulative returns of the high-dividend benchmark have outpaced the global index since 1996.Le

As of December 30, 2022

Starting in 2020, the number of companies paying below 2% dividends rose from half to about 70% by 2021. Today it's about 55%.

As of February 28, 2023

The index is significantly less weighted in technology and consumer discretionary stocks, which can minimize growth market participation.

As of February 28, 2023

AllianceBernstein (AB)
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

