Investors are caught between two sets of worries. The first is that a strong labor market, which puts upward pressure on wages, will keep the rate of inflation elevated and force the Fed to continue tightening monetary policy with higher short-term interest rates. The second is that a weakening labor market will undermine the consumer spending growth that has kept the economy afloat during this inflationary period, resulting in a recession. We needed to see a number that was not too hot or too cold, but just right to balance these two concerns and keep us on track for a soft landing. We got it!
The economy added 236,000 jobs in March, which was modestly below expectations for approximately 250,000 and a step down from 311,00 in February. As I surmised last month, we should see downward revisions to prior months as the establishment survey always overestimates job growth at inflection points in economic growth. The months of January and February saw a combined downward revision of 17,000 jobs. The leisure and hospitality sector continued to lead all sectors in job creation with 72,000 last month. The unemployment rate held steady at a historically low 3.5%.
Wage growth continues to decelerate, largely due to the quality of jobs being created, as some 50,000 were in bars and restaurants. Wage growth fell short of expectations, increasing 0.2% for the month, which translates into a 4.2% annualized rate for all employees on nonfarm payrolls. Additionally, the workweek fell again by 0.1 hours to 34.4 hours in March, which weighs on weekly take-home pay.
These numbers compliment the large drop in job openings to a still elevated level of just under 10 million, as well as the modest uptick in unemployment claims that we saw yesterday using revised methodology from the BLS. This should provide the Fed with enough evidence that the labor market is softening and will continue to do so as rate hikes over the past year work through the economy. I expect Fed officials to conclude at their next meeting that no more rate hikes are necessary, meaning we are at the terminal rate for Fed funds at 4.75-5%.
Expectations for the rate of inflation continue to decline. Last month the Cleveland Fed was estimating that the PCE would fall to 4.51% in March, while the core rate would be 4.74%.
Today those estimates have been revised down to 4.29% for the nominal and 4.6% for the core. Again, the disinflationary trend that started last June is becoming more deeply entrenched, and these labor statistics reinforce that trend.
This jobs report is exactly what the Fed wants to see in order to navigate a soft landing for the economy. We're not seeing an abrupt plunge in job creation or wages, but a very gradual deceleration in both that should tame the inflation beast month after month until we arrive at a range of 2%-3%.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)