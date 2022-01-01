236,000 Jobs Added In March, 11th Straight Beat, GSG Commodities ETF In Focus

Summary

  • Stock futures rose slightly and yields crept higher following a better-than-forecast March NFP report.
  • Following weak manufacturing and jobs data earlier this week, the overall employment situation still appears decent.
  • I see upside ahead in the commodities space as the dollar weakens, and the GSG commodities ETF sports a bullish reversal signature.

236,000 jobs were created in March vs. expectations of 230,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from 3.6%, still above the 3.4% low from January. Average hourly earnings were up 0.3%, up 4.2% on a year-on-year basis. That's down 0.4 percentage point from the previous annual rate reported

March Adds 236,000 Jobs, Near Expectations

Monthly Employment Gains Trending Lower

11 Straight NFP Beats

Treasury Rates Rise Post-NFP

CPI, PPI, FOMC Minutes In Focus Next Week

US Dollar Index: Dropping To Near 52-Week Lows As The Economy Softens

GSG: Heavily Exposed to Energy

GSG: Bullish False Breakdown, Room To The Upside

