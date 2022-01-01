Anne Czichos

Dear readers/followers,

Whenever I as an analyst make a neutral stance, or a "HOLD" rating after a long time of "BUY", and announce an intention to potentially start trimming after a good performance, it usually comes with some commentary from holders who have been holding the same stock. Yet one of the most common and desired ratings and communications I see from subscribers and followers is that I am clear not only when I "BUY" a stock, but also when I start trimming and rotating it.

Well, I am. I've been clear about Unum (UNM). I was clear about my rating change on Munich RE (OTCPK:MURGY) - in fact, in most of the companies where I've trimmed, I've changed my ratings here on Seeking Alpha prior to doing so. I know that this is not a common approach - but it's one I believe to be key to being taken seriously as an analyst.

I'm a value investor - but a big part of being a value investor isn't just knowing when it's time to "BUY", but also about when it's time to sell. This decision is, oftentimes, even harder than a "BUY" decision, which is why every case is unique. However, with MURGY it was clear to me that much of the near-time upside potential had been realized, which is why I reinvested it into what I viewed as undervalued potential - which in turn has already risen 9.8% on average since that time.

How has MURGY done?

Seeking Alpha MURGY (Seeking Alpha Article)

This dear readers, is what we call a "success".

Let's look at what MURGY can do for us at this valuation.

Munich RE - Updating after new valuation

There have been articles on Munich RE aside from mine since I posted my last update, but what they have in common is that MURGY has pretty much underperformed to all of them. It's never popular to go from a "BUY" to a "HOLD", especially on a quality A-business like Munich RE. I also won't pretend that this is an easy call to make. A company keeps climbing, and sometimes even analysts doubt their own accuracy because the stock market is, as we all know, fickle in the short term.

Years ago you would have found me in the "BUY and hold"-camp of the investor side. But that is no longer who I am as an investor. Why?

Because I've become better.

Valuation analysis is something I've been going deeper into since 2015, and my success shows me that I am on the right path for my own investing circumstances. I am not saying that there aren't companies I've held since I've started investing, there are. There are also companies with trim targets so high that I doubt the company at any time would realistically reach them - such as Yara (OTCPK:YARIY) or LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY).

But every company I own does have a trim target.

I don't sell everything at once - but when I do move, I do so with the same confidence I do when going into an investment. I don't do things by halves. So as of the time writing here, I retain 10% of my original MURGY position, having sold off the rest at an amazing profit.

This certainly does not mean that MURGY is a bad business. If you read all my previous articles on the company, you'll see what quality this business has. And if all you want is that 4-5% YoC from when it was cheap, then by all means, hold the company.

However, realize that companies do have valuation ranges that they typically do not move below, unless circumstances change, and the same is true for ranges they don't go above. MURGY has, as I see it, reached that.

There is no shortage of praise I give MURGY as a business. It's one of the best ROE-generating businesses in its sector. Its profitability over the past 10 years, in the sector, is top-notch. It has grade-A safety, is not a manipulator of its numbers, and it's one of the more popular financial investments on earth. It's cash-laden, and debt-light (next to cash), and has superb returns compared to its overall cost of capital.

MURGY Cash/Debt (GuruFocus)

The company has been reducing SO for over a decade, and has been holding its shareholder equity very stable. Its debt remains one of the lowest in the entire reinsurance industry.

MURGY IR (MURGY IR)

Between its diversified business model, good dividends, leading market position, good sustainability ratings, superb capital position, and strong opportunities, you might wonder what would cause someone to ever sell this company even at a profit. Especially once you consider such stellar performance numbers in 2022.

MURGY IR (MURGY IR)

However, that is the ebb and flow of the stock market. There is a time to buy, and a time to sell - a time to grow and different times, as they say. One of the more common flaws I see in investors is that they do not know when to take their profits.

Me, I am not beholden to anyone great company - not even this one. I know that the harvest that I brought from MURGY and that has since been planted and re-seeded in fresh "territory" or companies, will in itself eventually grow into profitable returns (at least hoping), which I then in turn can enjoy the dividends from and eventually sell to begin the cycle anew.

I could, of course, spend an article talking to you talking about insurance and reinsurance risks. That's the industry I know. We could spend hours talking about CPI and how multi-decade high inflations will impact not only reinsurance underwriting, but insurance trends as well, and how risk models will have to be recalculated based on these new profitability indicators. How the P/C reinsurance market is under pressure from high risk-adjusted pricing, and how even despite excellent returns in this year, MURGY is potentially staring down the barrel of increased volatility, risk, and trends. How interest rates are of course a double-edged sword, improving the quality of investment results - and how earnings trends, as they currently stand, are very promising even for the near term, at least in terms of the top line, technical results, and the ERGO RoE.

All of these risks are there - but in the end, I believe MURGY to be safe from them. While Hannover RE (OTCPK:HVRRY) is more conservative than MURGY, this is still one of the best, if not the best reinsurance business on our planet. Anything within the course of operations that appears, I believe the company can handle. If something were to happen which turns MURGY into an unattractive investment, I believe the wider implications of such an event are so far-reaching that we would be well-recommended to look over our entire investment strategy and portfolio.

However, that does not mean I would pay, or retain the company at any one price, or my "BUY" recommendation - and that is of course what happened in the last article.

Let's look at the current valuation.

Valuation for MURGY - tricky, but also easy.

As humans, we want to try to "Hold" onto our winners or the positives we have, even if the chance isn't necessarily that high for that to continue to be positive. If you have 100% RoR from an investment at this time, and at this time next year has 101% RoR, you have not made a good choice - that is what I believe, at any rate.

The decision to trim is a complex one, based on multiple indicators including fundamentals, valuation, dividend potential, sector, macro, and historical trends - to name but a few. However, when using all of the tools at my disposal to try and gauge where a company should be either in order for me to "BUY" or to "SELL/trim" it if you give me a day or two, I can usually come up with an opinion I feel comfortable standing behind. That is the case here as well.

Let me remind you that since I started writing on MURGY, I always held a PT of €280-€300/share. That was as far as I allowed the target to shift, even with a few quarters worth of results - and I didn't bump it until fairly late in the game. I would never, under current circumstances, give the company more than a €300/share PT. The fundamentals, as I see them, do not support that. So 5-15% above that PT, that's when it's time to look to where else my capital might be put to good use.

Looking at some fairly traditional tools, it's easy to see why some analysts believe that MURGY still has upside. A quick glance at the F.A.ST graphs, for instance, gives us a good picture of growth here.

F.A.S.T graphs MURGY (F.A.S.T graphs)

And keep in mind, I'm definitely not saying growth isn't possible from here on. It is, but I believe these forecasts and those positive assumptions make far too light upon some of the challenges and pressures facing MURGY. They also disregard just how volatile not only the share price can be, but the earnings themselves.

F.A.S.T Graphs MURGY (F.A.S.T graphs)

Considering these trends, the fact that a 12-13x P/E is more likely for the company, and that I view these forecasts as somewhat "sugared" given the optimal case forecast as opposed to the bearish case forecast, I find myself disinclined to invest in the company at this time - or even to have a "BUY" rating upon it. I also view positive analysts as being far too bullish on this company in terms of accounting and discounting for risk.

I believe that we very realistically may see another drawdown to below €270/share, which is where I would start heavily loading up on MURGY again. To give you an idea of where other analysts currently are, S&P Global gives the company a range from €285 to €402 with an average of €347 with 13 out of 18 analysts still at a positive rating. All is well and good, right? Great upside.

Do you know where those targets were a year back when I was "pounding" MURGY native shares into my portfolio at around €224/share?

At a low of €238/share.

Let me share with you, that nothing fundamentally that I can see that allows for a €60-€100 PT change in the company has occurred since then. It, to me, proves the fickleness and momentum-driven nature of these analysts. I've become far more contrarian over the past few years, because I've noticed just how "herd"-driven most of these trends tend to be, and how easy it, at times, can be to make money simply by going the exact opposite direction of everyone else.

I'm also relying a lot less on simple DCF modeling than I did years ago. I no longer find the models that applicable, at best indicative, and only for businesses with really solid predictability. MURGY lacks some of that, even if I myself wish it didn't. and EPS without NRI DCF with a 3-5% growth rate over the next two decades gives us an FV of no more than €302 - and that's fairly accurate next to my own estimates, which are based on sector trends, averages, forecasts, and more hard insurance data than a simple DCF can work with.

In the end, I do not currently view MURGY as a good investment. I still believe you should consider rotating, and the company is getting close to where I would sell off the last of my stake in the company this time around.

MURGY will come back down again - I firmly believe that - and then I will be beating the drum as hard as I did the last time.

Until then, this is my thesis on MURGY.

Thesis

My updated thesis for Munich Re is as follows:

Munich Re is the largest reinsurance company in the world, and also one of the most conservative in existence. It has a double-A credit rating and a set of fundamentals and titanium-clad underwriting processes that make the company a no-nonsense leader in the business.

The 2022 results with forecasts give me pause, and I reiterate my PT here and my stance on HOLD, while considering rotation. The yield is down to less than 3.4%, and I no longer believe you're in a good position to outperform the market.

I would give the company a PT of €300/share here. That makes the company overvalued, and I would give the company a "HOLD" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.'

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (bolded).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Munich Re is no longer cheap or has a sort of realistic upside based on a price or margin of safety that I would look for. Because of that, it's a "HOLD".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.