Magic Formula Dividend Portfolio For April

Apr. 07, 2023 11:03 AM ETABBV, ABC, BBY, BRK.A, BRK.B, CI, COP, CSCO, CVS, DELL, DVN, EBAY, EXPD, FOX, FOXA, GILD, HPQ, KLAC, LRCX, MCK, MMM, MO, MOS, MPC, NTR, NTR:CA, NUE, QCOM, STLD, VLO1 Comment
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.8K Followers

Summary

  • The following is a dividend portfolio strategy for large caps that score the highest amongst Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula screener.
  • The list follows large caps that have dividends.
  • The dividend yield kicker is added to the final score to enhance the total return outlook of the stock.

Magic Book With Open Pages And Abstract Lights Shining In Darkness - Literature And Fairytale Concept

RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Magic Formula with a dividend kicker

In my bio, you'll see that I'm a big proponent of Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula indexing method. It's worked well for me. The strategy makes up a significant portion of my self-indexing, beta-plus part

my own excel sheet scored mrq large cap magic formula stocks

my own excel sheet

SEEKING ALPHA FACTOR GRADES HPQ

SEEKING ALPHA

Chart
Data by YCharts

SEEKING ALPHA FACTOR GRADES

SEEKING ALPHA

Chart
Data by YCharts

SEEKING ALPHA VLO FACTOR GRADES

SEEKING ALPHA

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.8K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter. I have an MBA, but do not follow valuation methodology promoted by traditional academia. I believe investment philosophy is best learned post University indoctrination, by oneself in the comfort of their own mind. I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. Many of my articles are effectively book reviews through application.My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMM, ABBV, ABC, BBY, CSCO, COP, CVS, DELL, DVN, EBAY, EXPD, FOXA, GILD, HPQ, KLAC, LRCX, MPC, MCK, MOS, NUE, NTR, QCOM, VLO, STLD, CI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.