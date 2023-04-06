Emerging Markets Insights: Emerging Market Banks Are Resilient

Apr. 07, 2023 11:11 AM ETVWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, JEMA, EMFM, DIEM, GBKX, DFNL, IXG, EUFN, CQQQ, CHIK, IDX, EIDO
Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
3.96K Followers

Summary

  • The liquidity crisis impacting selected developed market banks has unnerved emerging market investors.
  • Markets have recovered from the turmoil following the liquidity crisis impacting some banks in the United States and Europe.
  • Emerging Asian stocks finished the quarter higher, with gains in the technology-heavy countries of Taiwan and South Korea providing a boost.

emerging market

tum3123

Banks in emerging markets are more resilient than US and European banks that suffered a liquidity crisis, according to Franklin Templeton’s Emerging Markets Equity team. Find out why:

Three things we are thinking about today:

  1. Implications of liquidity

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
3.96K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.