IVOL: A Buy If You Think Recession Is Imminent

Summary

  • The IVOL ETF holds a position in the SCHP ETF plus a portfolio of OTC yield curve steepener options.
  • The IVOL ETF benefits when TIPS bonds increase in value or if the yield curve steepens.
  • As the drumbeats to a U.S. recession increase, traders are placing bets that the Fed will have to start cutting interest rates soon.
  • Historically, yield curves steepen heading into or during a recession. The IVOL ETF is a buy if you think a recession is imminent.

Tough Times Ahead

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

A few weeks ago, I wrote an ill-timed cautious review of the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL). My main concern at the time (late February) was that the yield curve was heavily

10-2 yield curve has steepened dramatically

Figure 1 - 10-2 yield curve has steepened dramatically (St. Louis Fed)

Steepening yield curve has boosted IVOL ETF

Figure 2 - Steepening yield curve has boosted IVOL ETF (Seeking Alpha)

IVOL portfolio holdings

Figure 3 - IVOL portfolio holdings (ivoletf.com)

99% probability of a U.S. recession

Figure 4 - 99% probability of a U.S. recession (Conference Board)

Economic data have disappointed in the past week

Figure 5 - Economic data have come in weak in the past week (fxstreet.com)

Fixed income traders bet the Fed will cut interest rates in Q3/2023

Figure 6 - Fixed income traders bet the Fed will cut interest rates in Q3/2023 (CME)

Yield curve steepens during or before recessions

Figure 7 - Yield curve steepens during or before recessions (St. Louis Fed)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IVOL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

