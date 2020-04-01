Justin Sullivan

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) has plenty of growth drivers still in its arsenal. However, the stock looks fairly valued at current levels.

Company Profile

CMG operates a chain of fast-casual Mexican restaurants. It serves a streamlined menu consisting of burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads . The company touts its use of high-quality ingredients, and its suppliers for both meat and produce must meet its standards regarding animal welfare and sustainable farming.

Digital sales though its app or website accounted to over 39% of its sales in 2022. The company also offers a loyalty and rewards program through its digital offering. Meanwhile, about 19% of its sales came through third-party delivery companies.

At the end of 2022, it operated 3,129 restaurants throughout the U.S. It also had 53 international locations.

Opportunities and Risks

Restaurant expansion remains a big driver for CMG moving forward. Despite having over 3,000 restaurant locations in the U.S., the company believes it still has room to double its footprint in North America. For comparisons sake, McDonald’s (MCD) had 13,444 U.S. locations at the end of 2022, and Yum Brands (YUM) had over 7,000 Taco Bell locations in the U.S.

As such, it doesn’t seem unreasonable the company could support 6,000-7,000 CMG location in North America over the long term. It is looking to open 255-285 new locations in 2023, which is about 8-9% unit growth. At that pace, it would have decade of nice unit growth in the U.S. still ahead of it.

And with only 53 locations outside the U.S., CMG has a long potential runway of international growth as well. Given its U.S. opportunity, the company is taking a measured approach, but it is certainly testing the market. Taco Bell has nearly 1,000 international locations outside of China, while Yum China (YUMC) has 90 Taco Bell locations, so Mexican food can translate to other regions.

Discussing the opportunity of its Q4 call, CEO Brian Niccol said:

“Then you look at Europe, look, the top line is really performing. And frankly, we've been much more patient on pricing there because we want to make sure that people have the experiences with Chipotle. So there's a lot of inflation that we're still dealing with in Europe. But look, we like what we're seeing. The good news is feedback on the experience is very, very positive. Feedback on the culinary is very positive. And the most recent restaurants that we've opened are performing really well. So we're just taking our time with it because, unfortunately, the last 3 years have not been normal in any way. So we just want to make sure we aren't getting any false positives or false negatives on any part of the business. “So the good news is we've got a tremendous growth runway in the United States that we can be very patient with how we approach our international expansion. But the early signs are people like burritos and bowls, and they like our culinary and they like the convenience, and they like the speed. So that's a recipe for a lot of opportunity down the road.”

In my view, one of the real strengths of the CMG model is its simple, streamlined menu. It focuses on a few key ingredients (it uses just over 50), which helps both from a sourcing perspective as well from an efficiency standpoint of being able to quickly serve customers. The company will innovate with its menu, but this is done at a slower pace than most QSRs and in a way not to interfere with its efficiency.

Within the QSR space, drive-thrus have often proven to be a big growth driver. For CMG, it has a new spin on the concept with what it calls the Chipotlane, which is a digital order drive-thru. Customers place their orders online and then just pick it up through the drive-thru, with the time generally taking 30 seconds of less. That compares to 222 seconds for Taco Bell, which was deemed the fastest drive-thru in the U.S.

In 2022, 202 of the 236 restaurants CMG opened included Chipotlanes, while it says 80% of locations it opens this year will include it. Restaurants with Chipotlanes generate 15% higher sales than traditional CMG locations, showing the power of this innovation and how new restaurant cohorts are set up to outperform in the future.

With nearly 40% of its sales digital, CMG is also looking to continue to innovate on this side of the business to help drive sales. Last fall, for example, it began testing advanced location-based technology to enhance its app functionality to help improve delivery speed and the customer experience. Expect the company to continue to push technological innovations in these areas.

When looking at risks, inflation is a bit of a double-edged sword for a QSR like CMG. On the one hand, it drives up pricing, which helps comps. For many QSRs it can hurt margins as food prices and labor costs go up. So far, CMG has done a great job of mitigating these costs and restaurant level margins were up a strong 380 basis points for Q4, helped by lower avocado costs, and 130 basis points for the full year. However, it will lap some big price increases in 2022, so this remains a potential risk.

Labor costs will continue to be something to watch out for in the future. In its 10-K, the CMG pointed towards the FAST Act passed in California as potential future headwind. A lot of QSRs have also had trouble finding enough labor as well.

On its Q3 call, the company also noted that lower-income consumers were visiting less frequently. While CMG tends to have a more affluent customer base, a weakening economy can begin to hurt this group as well.

And you can’t speak to risks regarding CMG without noting any foodborne illness related issues. Because it serves fresh farm products, it actually has more risk to an E. coli outbreak than your typical fast food restaurant. CMG experienced 7 foodborne illness incidents between 2015-2018.

Valuation

CMG trades at 27x the 2023 EBITDA consensus of $1.86 billion and 23x the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $2.2 billion.

From a P/E perspective, it trades at just under 41x the 2023 EPS estimate of $41.88. Meanwhile, it's valued at about a 33.4x FY24 EPS estimate of $51.06.

It's projected to grow revenue 13.6% this year, and have mid-teens revenue growth over the next several years.

CMG trades at the highest multiple in its peer group, likely due to its strong continued expansion opportunities and superior growth outlook. Shake Shack (SHAK) has better projected growth and a lower multiple, but the company has failed to impress Wall Street with its results the past several quarters.

CMG Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

CMG is a very well-run company that has a lot of potential growth ahead of it with new restaurant openings, especially those featuring Chipotlanes. The company also continues to improve the efficiency of its restaurants and improve the speed of delivery and guess experience. It is also one of the most popular QSR brands around.

That said, while I think CMG is a great company, I do think the stock looks fully valued at current levels. The QSR sector as a whole has performed well compared to the general market, as their sales have been bolstered by price hikes in reaction to food inflation. However, this isn’t a recession resistant industry, and neither CMG or others are immune to a weakening consumer. CMG may be better positioned that most given its higher-income customer, but I think the whole QSR space is a bit pricey at the moment.

As such, I view CMG as more of a "Hold" at these levels, and would revisit it on a pullback.