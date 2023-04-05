Assurant: Poised For A Reversion With Compelling Niche Growth

Apr. 07, 2023 11:34 AM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ)
Summary

  • Over the past year, Assurant (-36.13%) has performed significantly worse than the broad market (-8.43%) and TradingView's all-insurance index (-5.68%).
  • This price action likely reflects a high-level of margin compression moving from FY21 to FY22, from a 4.37% profit margin to 2.71%.
  • While the market has factored in these effects of macro headwinds, I believe they have neglected the operational advantages Assurant has created.
  • The company's unique 'B2B2C' model promotes superior partnerships and a secure moat across all verticals.
  • Thus, due to the company's operational strength, chronic undervaluation, and balanced capital management lead me to rate the company a 'buy'.

Engineer working at a telecommunications tower

xijian

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is a global provider of risk management and insurance products and services. Based in New York City, the Fortune 500 company has recorded $10.19bn in 2022 revenues alongside a $462.50mn operating income.

The company has stylized itself

EBITDA Breakdown

Assurant Q4 2022 Presentation

Assurant (Dark Blue) vs Market and Industry

Assurant (Dark Blue) vs Market and Industry (TradingView)

Comparative Analysis

barchart.com

Relative Valuation of Assurant

AlphaSpread

Assurant Segmentation

Assurant Q4 2022 Presentation

Assurant Capital Deployment

Assurant Capital Deployment (Assurant Q4 2022 Presentation)

Assurant Price Forecast

TradingView

I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

