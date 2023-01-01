At the conference, International Paper confirmed its 2023 earnings guidance. The company remains comfortable with its existing EBITDA outlook at $2.8 billion. In addition, the management is also confident to maintain its shareholder remuneration in the current environment. At the price level, we are back to our double-down investment; therefore, we reiterate our buy rating target . We believe that IP's valuation is skewed to the downside, but all the positive megatrends such as the Plastic to Paper movement are still there. In the meantime, let's enjoy a tasty dividend yield of 5%.

At Bank of America's Global Agriculture and Materials Conference , the company management was particularly focused on big data, technology, and predictive analytics. Indeed, International Paper expects to be more productive and more flexible over time. Related to the technology advancement, the company announced a new software to facilitate approximately 40k tons/day of shipping to optimize client cost savings. Still related to costs, the company mentioned a focus on improving profitability thanks to central procurement (similar to PKG);

Again, we won't be surprised to see a Q1 2023 volume decline in IP's Industrial Packaging segment. This was already emphasized by FedEx ( FDX ) CEO and reported in our previous publication called we double down . Recent data signaled that B2Cs are still cautious on discretionary purchases and won't be a piece of news if box demand remains weak. In addition, since the COVID-19 outbreaks, there is still some modest destocking; however, demand is more stable and, in our numbers, we estimate a box volumes decline between 3% and 5% (compared to the 6.2% recorded at the yearly level in 2022);

Before commenting on International Paper's performance (NYSE: IP ), it is important to recap the latest RISI Fastmarket data. On February 2022, there was a surprising $20 cut on the corrugating ton price and the market was implying a further $50 decline in the following months. Many investors were surprised by the news (they were expecting a pause), and IP, WestRock (NYSE: WRK ), and Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG ) significantly fell off (as a reminder, all three companies have a buy rating target). In March, with the newest RISI data , the data provider indicated that prices were flat and there was no further volume pressure. In numbers, the corrugating price was unchanged and stood at $110 per ton as well as the boxboard price. This was key news after 4 consecutive months of price declines. Despite that, IP's stock price is almost flat.

Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.