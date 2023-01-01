jroballo

Introduction

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) specializes in the production and manufacturing of lithium and its derivatives. Lithium mining stocks are risky so investors need to be acutely aware of how and where it is mined to understand the industry’s unique risks. In the past I covered Livent as a buy in early 2022. The main point I raised in the article is how lithium is needed in electric vehicles and manufacturers couldn't find enough lithium. Today, industry supply has caught up with demand and the price of lithium is falling. This has caused the price return of the stock to be stagnant since my original article. While supply is a short term concern, demand for batteries will increase as production capacity for electric vehicles increases. The macroeconomic picture is important but in this article I will explore the ins and outs of Livent's operations and expansion. By growing organically through reinvestment in portfolio companies and current operations Livent will have the operational capacity to support increased production.

How is Lithium Mined?

Lithium is found in three ways. One is under clay deposits, the second is in mineral ore and the third is in reservoirs beneath the surface. For ore and clay, traditional open pit mines are needed to be built. These typically cost around $500 million dollars in upstart costs. This will be important when looking at the Namaska acquisition in the paragraphs following. When mining for lithium carbonate the costs are much lower due to the nature of the mining method. In typical lithium carbonate mines, brine water filled with lithium beneath the surface is pumped up into ‘salars’. These are large bodies of brine water. Typically there will be many salars close together as they may come from only 1 reservoir. After the brine water is pumped up to the surface it is left in the heat to evaporate. This will result in a salt formation filled with lithium. Later the ‘lithium salt’ is processed through a chemical reagent allowing for the lithium to be extracted from the salt.

Volkswagenag.com: How is lithium mined

When mining for lithium hydroxide through open pit mines, the lithium needs to be extracted from clay or ore. This is a much more straightforward process than mining for lithium carbonate. The mined spodumene mineral needs to go through a filtration process called acid leaching. This is where the spodumene is roasted and crushed at high temperatures to help separate out the lithium hydroxide.

Why Do We Need Lithium?

Why does all this matter? Lithium is needed in electric vehicles as they are a precursor for cathodes and electrolytes in batteries. Lithium is needed in batteries compared to other magnesium alternatives because lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide decompose at lower temperatures enabling batteries to last longer. Lithium will also be needed in future generations of batteries as lithium will grow with the rapid technological innovations in the green energy sector. In a previous article on Livent last year I explained the benefits in more depth.

“Moving forward, renewable energy companies will need lithium to create competitive batteries. Innovative battery makers like QuantumScape (QS) still need lithium for their lithium-metal batteries compared to the industry-standard lithium-ion batteries. QuantumScape's batteries use more lithium than the standard lithium-ion batteries due to new lithium conducting separator material instead of liquid electrolytes. This is where the benefit of solid-state batteries can come in. Commercializing these products should not be underestimated as they may potentially triple or quintuple existing charging speeds and durations. This would make electric vehicles more accessible than the ICE and make electric vehicle proliferation possible for all people.” -Source:(Livent Stock: EVs And Batteries Causing Lithium Demand )

Current Operations and Expansion

Livent Q4 Earnings Presentation

Livent had a very successful Q4. This is due to steady production under fixed contracts that will support future revenue. This is a great base of operations because it means that revenues and earnings will be very stable and support the current earnings ratio which is very low for lithium stocks. Typically the earnings ratio average at 20x earnings while Livent maintains a 10x earnings ratio. Even with a good base, the CEO, Paul Graves, has an optimistic view of the future.

We are expecting roughly 20% higher sales volumes in 2023, starting in the second half of the year. This translates to an adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $510 million to $580 million, a roughly 50% year-over-year increase at the midpoint. We expect further enhancements to Livent's revenue growth, profitability and cash flow as we bring additional volumes online in 2024 and the following years." - Paul Graves -Source: (Livent Q4 Earnings Transcript)

Livent BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Livent’s main mine is the Salar del Home Muerto mine which has been in operation for 25 years. Previously, FMC owned the mine so they absorbed most of the startup costs. This has allowed Livent’s balance sheet to be much cleaner because they aren’t carrying a massive debt load from the original startup operations. Since the mine isn’t new, the maintenance costs are stable and will likely be that way for the foreseeable future. Salar del Home Muerto provides steady cash flow due to Livent's fixed agreements with GM and others.

Livent BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Currently, Lithium hydroxide is not a sizable portion of Livent's business. This will change, in the near future, with the Nemaska acquisition. By having a commercial lithium hydroxide plant with 5,000 metric tons of capacity it will support production from Nemaska. Looking a little farther into the future 15,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide storage will be in China. This is important because most of the world’s lithium is either in China, Canada or South America. Livent will then be exposed to the major lithium markets. The Chinese expansion will help further operations in China and set up opportunity for future expansions in Asia.

Livent 2022 10-K

Storing lithium is a crucial part of Livent's supply chain that is overlooked. Currently, Livent has produced 21,493 megatons of its 30,000 megaton capacity. With the new addition of the lithium hydroxide storage facility in Bessemer, North Carolina, Livent will have a good base of production for the future Nemaska plant.

Future Nemaska plans

Nemaska Lithium operates a lithium mine in northern Canada. The mine is the seventh-largest lithium deposit in the entire world. Livent acquired shares of Nemaska cheaply because they previously went bankrupt. Currently, Livent owns 50% of Nemaska with Pallinghurst a Canadian-based private equity group who owns the other 50%. This partnership with an experienced private equity group will allow Livent to leverage respected strategic advisory talent in the natural resources sector.

Livent BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Acquiring shares of Nemaska Lithium is an interesting move from Livent. By acquiring 50% of Nemaska for 374 million, Livent is taking a big risk. Management’s faith in Nemaska is uncharacteristic but is the right step to grow the company. At this point, it's difficult to determine the exact ROI that Livent could make from the mine.

These are some important numbers about Nemaska’s Whabouchi mine According to Mining.com

The updated technical report puts the after-tax net present value at $2.3 billion (8% discount) and the after-tax internal rate of return at 27.4%. The Whabouchi mine has an expected life of 33 years during which the project, will provide income of $20.25 billion......The Whabouchi mine has proven and probable reserves of 27.9 million tonnes at 1.33% Li2O recoverable by open pit methods. There are also underground reserves of 8.7 million tonnes at 1.21% Li2O.

Source: (Mining.com: Nemaska Mine Update)

The decision to invest in Nemaska is a long-term one and represents unique risks.

Livent BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

The decision to invest in Nemaska is a long-term one and represents unique risks. What the Mining.com article doesn't mention is there will likely be between $600-800 million dollars' worth of costs. This is due to the new facilities and the Bécancour plant. The plant is really the crucial part of the Nemaska story because, without an adequate storage facility, there is no way to transport that much lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate into key end markets in the US. The fundamental operational risks as well as supply chain issues could pose challenges in the future. However, with a good partner in Pallinghurst Livent is well-positioned to tackle these challenges.

Market and Operational Risks

Livent Q4 Earnings Presentation

Overall, Livent does not have large operational risks. Nemaska is an outlier when looking at the bigger picture. CapEx is not a major issue and will be around the same as it was in 2022. Keep in mind, Livent had a record year in 2022 and is projecting similar growth this year. With cash from earnings projected to be a little bit lower in 2023, investors need to be aware of any challenges that management may present in future reports. While I don't believe it would necessarily mean a downgrade, the P/E would likely take a hit by 10-20%. This response is warranted because lithium stocks are on the downturn and unless a price spike happens this will likely continue. The price of lithium likely won’t return to its $70,000 per megaton level soon because that was driven by a supply/demand imbalance. Now that supply is catching up to demand due to large investments flowing into the sector, the price is dropping. However, there aren’t many new mines popping up as many of these mines have been in operation for years. I believe that the Nemaska mine could provide needed revenue for Livent for years to come

Conclusion

Mining is a risky business but Livent is setting themselves up to have a strong base of operations for the foreseeable future. In my previous article I focused more on the economics of the lithium industry as a whole, while in this article I focused more on Livent as an individual company. It's important to keep both the micro and macro of a company in mind when making an investment decision. Demand for lithium will steadily increase in the coming years, and while short term price swings are scary, for long term investors it's just a small roadbump.

By doing some quick calculations it's easy to see the upside the stock could have. Beginning with expected earnings of $510 million in 2023 and multiplying that by the current FWD P/E ratio of 10x, that gives Livent a market cap of 5.1 billion. This is a 30.7% increase over the current market cap. By multiplying this increase by the current share price, we arrive at a price of $28.43. I am optimistic about Livent and look forward to reading future earnings presentations and transcripts.