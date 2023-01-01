Tight U.S. Jobs Market Favors 25bp Fed Rate Hike

Summary

  • The US economy added 236,000 jobs in March with the unemployment rate dropping to 3.5%.
  • With next week's core inflation number likely to come in at 0.4% month-on-month the odds must favour a final 25bp Fed rate hike in May.
  • However, economic challenges are mounting with higher borrowing costs and reduced credit flow heightening the chances of a hard landing.

By James Knightley

Tight U.S. Jobs Market Favors 25bp Fed Rate Hike

More jobs, less unemployment and high inflation point to 25bp hike in May

US non-farm payrolls rose 236k in March, above the 230k consensus. There were 17k of downward revisions to the past two months of data while

