Ford (NYSE:F) is focusing heavily on an EV future. But current operational performance also matters and from that angle, it does not inspire much confidence. I am adopting a wait-and-see approach on Ford as I note 3 key observations:
Last year, Ford announced a split of its ICE and EV divisions to enable better focus on the latter. In Q1 FY23, EV volumes printed 10,800, up 41% YoY despite a production pause due to upgradation in Mustang Mach-E plant and a battery recall for the Ford F-150 Lightning model. This makes the pure EVs segment a clear growth leader, which is also why the mix of EVs has increased from 1.78% in Q1 FY22 to 2.28% in Q1 FY23:
Investments in capacity via additions of crew members and production capacity ramp ups in plants paint a bullish picture for future volumes. For example, the production capacity of the F-150 Lightning electric truck is expected to reach 210,000 annual units by end of 2023 from the current levels of 150,000, which corresponds to a large 40% increase in capacity.
Ford reported first quarter US sales volume of 476,000k units, up ~10% YoY but down -1.6% QoQ vs industry growth of 7.5% YoY and -1% QoQ. Historically, ~70% of Ford's revenue comes from the US and company has been underperforming the US auto industry on growth for the last 3 years:
Zooming out, let's not forget that Ford continues to lose ground vs competitors in global market share:
Lower growth would be fine if there was higher margins to boot. However, the evidence shows that despite increases in the average selling prices, gross margins and auto EBIT margins are not seeing the same amount of leverage:
This is partly due to higher material costs since the normalized delta between gross margins and auto EBIT margins continue to be constant at around 4%. It also suggests limited operating leverage improvements:
Recently, Ford re-organized its financials reported to present a clearer picture of EV vs ICE instead of a split by geography. Management commentary suggests a strong focus to improve the economics of the 40% loss margin-making EV business:
"We've essentially 'refounded' Ford, with business segments that provide new degrees of strategic clarity, insight and accountability to the Ford+ plan for growth and value. It's not only about changing how we report financial results; we're transforming how we think, make decisions and run the company, and allocate capital for highest returns."
- CFO John Lawler
However, given the record of limited margin expansion, I am skeptical about whether the company would be able to hit their ambitious 8% EBIT margin target for EVs:
It seems I am not the only one with this doubt; Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner believes that:
The EV business could record significantly bigger losses than investors expect, which could make Ford's objective of 8% EV EBIT margin by 2026 very difficult to accomplish.
Overall, management is making the right moves on the EV front. However, I believe the stock is in a limbo state currently as operational performance metrics on growth lags the US auto sector. I am also unconvinced about the ambitious roadmap to EV profitability and prefer to wait and see if management can execute according to plan.
