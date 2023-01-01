deepblue4you

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has a strong history of dividend payouts along with stable growth among its core segments. With upgrades to its grid system resulting in safety, security, and reliability the company has a promising future. But, I am rating the stock a hold due to its overvaluation assuming my DCF figures below.

Business Overview

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) is a utility holding company that provides energy-related products and services to customers in the New York metropolitan area. The company operates through its principal subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY) and Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R).

CECONY is a regulated utility that provides electric, gas, and steam services to customers in New York City and Westchester County. The company's electric transmission and distribution system serves approximately 3.5 million customers, while its gas distribution system serves approximately 1.1 million customers. CECONY also operates one of the largest steam systems in the world, which provides steam for heating and cooling buildings in Manhattan.

O&R is a regulated utility that provides electric and gas services to customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey. The company's electric transmission and distribution system serves approximately 300,000 customers, while its gas distribution system serves approximately 130,000 customers.

In addition to its regulated utility businesses, Con Edison also operates a number of unregulated subsidiaries that provide energy-related products and services, such as energy efficiency solutions, renewable energy development, and energy infrastructure investments. The company's competitive energy businesses include Con Edison Solutions, which provides energy management and procurement services, and Con Edison Energy, which develops and invests in energy infrastructure projects.

Investor Presentation

With a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a 52-week high of $102.21, and a low of $78.10, a price of $98.97 with a 21.1 P/E represents a price point that displays possible overvaluation as well as being close to their all-time-highs.

Con Edison offers its shareholders a robust return through a substantial dividend of 3.29%, which reflects a payout ratio of 67.69%. Despite sharing its profits with shareholders, the company has the financial capacity to invest in grid infrastructure upgrades, which can boost efficiency and set it apart from competitors. Given its established position as a utility company, Con Edison doesn't require excessive amounts of free cash flow to expand its operations. Instead, it can allocate a portion of its profits to its shareholders while also focusing on its core business objectives.

Seeking Alpha

With Q4 2022 results beating assumptions on the top and bottom with EPS beating by $0.01 ($0.80 compared to $0.81) and revenues beating by $853.47 million ($3.17 billion compared to $4.03 billion), the company is outperforming expectations by a large margin in regards to revenue. Said outperformance thus demonstrates their resilience and ability to grow through macroeconomic headwinds. Guidance into 2023 expects its adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.75 to $4.95 per share and capital investments of $4.809 billion. For 2024 and 2025, Con Edison also expects to make capital investments of $9.809 billion in aggregate reflecting their intention to improve upon their grid structure and foster resilience through technological security.

Outperforming the Broader Market

Con Edison's unwavering commitment to reinvesting in its core business model, despite offering a generous dividend payout, has enabled the company to establish a prominent position in the utility industry. As a result, it has also built a significant competitive advantage through differentiation and possesses substantial capital reserves to fend off existing competitors and new entrants. Even after factoring in the dividend payouts, CECONY has been able to outperform the S&P standards, which attests to the company's resilience and success as a stable utility investment.

Con Edison Compared to the S&P 500 (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Enhancing Safety, Security, and Reliability

Safety: Con Edison's continuous reinvestment into their grid system has promoted public safety for employees and consumers which not only has created a well-rounded brand image for the company but has also enabled Con Edison to capitalize on a continuous supply of power as well as minimize the risks of regulatory penalties.

An example of this is The Overhead Emergency Response Program. This initiative is geared towards ensuring system reliability by identifying and addressing issues before they cause significant disruptions. This proactive approach will enable Con Edison to avoid costly outages, reduce downtime, and improve the overall reliability of its system. Moreover, by improving system reliability, the company will be able to deliver consistent and uninterrupted service to its customers, enhancing their satisfaction and loyalty.

Security: Con Edison's Corporate Security mission is to provide a comprehensive security program that collaborates with operating and support organizations, external law enforcement, and regulatory agencies. They have incorporated various security measures such as electronic and physical security systems, biometrics, and central station monitoring to protect their facilities and assets. Such security upgrades will benefit Con Edison in the long term as the company will be able to provide security to consumers and partially mitigate the risk of cyber attacks during times of global instability such as tensions with the USA and Russia. Aims to disrupt the power grid would be of top priority during such times and thus creating a reliable source of energy for millions of U.S. customers.

Reliability: Upgrading Con Edison's grid system improves upon their supply-side and demand-side measures. Some benefits include proactive risk-based replacement of existing infrastructure, ongoing upgrades and maintenance of facilities, and energy efficiency. Improvements to the grid also reflect upon their commitment to ongoing system reliability for both gas and steam systems. Con Edison aims to maintain high levels of reliability by monitoring the system continuously, training their staff, and using new technologies like smart robots for inspections. By implementing these measures, Con Edison can continue to deliver energy safely and reliably to their customers while considering alternatives to traditional infrastructure.

Long Range Plan Report

Analyst Consensus

Analyst consensus assumes a "sell" rating with an average price of $88.08 and an 11% downside indicating the stock is potentially overvalued which supports my DCF analysis later in the article.

Analyst Consensus (Trading View)

Valuation

Prior to creating my assumptions, I was able to derive a reasonable discount rate for Con Edison by using the Capital Asset Pricing Model method. After integrating a risk-free rate of 3.31%, I was able to attain a Cost of Equity of 6.84% which I will use as my discount rate.

Cost of Equity Calculation (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

After conducting an Equity Model DCF analysis that utilized net income, I have determined that Con Edison's current value is overvalued by 14% with a fair value estimated at $85.13. This calculation was based on a discount rate of 6.84% for a 5-year period and the assumption of a low-single-digit revenue growth rate beyond 2023 which is in line with company projections. I then assumed that margins would slightly improve, also in line with company projections assuming that Con Edison's investment into their grid systems would succeed.

DCF Assumptions (Created by author using Alpha Spread) Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Risks

Regulatory Factors: Utility companies encounter various risks related to their regulatory business models, environmental and climate policies, and tax policies. Regulatory framework changes can bring about ambiguity for utilities, while environmental and climate policies can escalate costs or interrupt their services. On the other hand, alterations in tax policies could affect the profitability or demand for the power supplied by utilities. To mitigate these risks, utilities must continuously monitor and manage them by investing in innovative technologies, adjusting to evolving regulatory environments, and engaging with policymakers and stakeholders.

Macroeconomic Headwinds: Con Edison could encounter growth difficulties in the face of an impending recession within the next 12 months due to an increase in rates that may curtail the firm's ability to secure substantial amounts of cash. Nevertheless, the company is anticipated to experience a lesser impact on its revenue than the overall market since it is classified as a utility corporation.

Conclusion

To summarize, Con Edison is a company with promising growth combined with a stable dividend and moat. With grid modernization on the way, Con Edison will be able to achieve compounding growth along with recurring customers. But, assuming my DCF figures, I believe that the stock is overvalued and in need of a correction in the future to generate a possibility of a buy rating.