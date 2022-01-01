Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) sells cutting machines and related products to consumers seeking to create personalized, handmade items.
The company went public during the pandemic period when stay-at-home user demand was strong for its craft products.
Given management's dour 2023 forecast comments, questionable external economic environment and pricey stock, my outlook for CRCT is bearish.
South Jordan, Utah,-based Cricut was founded to develop technologies that assist consumers in creating unique, handmade products for personal use.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Ashish Arora, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously General Manager of Digital Home for Logitech International (LOGI).
The company's primary offerings include:
Cricut Joy - personalization machine
Cricut Explore - cutting, writing and scoring machine
Cricut Maker - Explore plus adding decorative effects to various materials
Cricut Access - design library
Cricut Access Premium - design library plus discounts and preferred shipping
The firm sells its products through retail stores such as Jo-Ann (JOAN), The Michaels Companies, Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) as well as through its online site and through online e-commerce sites such as Amazon (AMZN).
According to a 2022 market research report by Business Research Insights, the global market for arts and crafts products was an estimated $44.1 billion and is forecast to reach $63.6 billion by the end of 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028.
Other estimates of the "Creative Products" industry reach as high as $40 billion globally.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a trend toward personalization and do-it-yourself activities.
Also, DIY activities increased sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers have spent more time at home while seeking creative outlets, but since the waning of the pandemic, sales have dropped substantially.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Brother
Graphtec
Silhouette America
Hobby Lobby
Jo-Ann Stores
Michaels
Other smaller stores/product manufacturers
Total revenue by quarter has decreased according to the following chart:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended higher in recent quarters:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have trended higher in recent quarters, a negative trend in terms of efficiency:
Operating income by quarter has continued its downward trend:
Earnings per share (diluted) have followed a similar trajectory to that of operating income:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, CRCT's stock price has fallen 25.2% vs. that of the Consumer Discretionary ETF's (XLY) drop of 19.9%, as the chart indicates below:
As to its Q4 2022 financial results, total revenue fell 27.6% year-over-year and gross profit rose 2.7 percentage points.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been trending higher while operating income has been dropping steadily.
Earnings per share also have been dropping.
For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with cash, equivalents and short-term investments of $299.2 million and no debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $83.9 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $33.8 million. The company paid a hefty $41.1 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
2.2
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
17.6
|
Price / Sales
|
2.4
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-32.2%
|
Net Income Margin
|
6.8%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
12.4%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$2,210,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,930,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$117,680,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$0.28
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:
Assuming generous DCF parameters, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $6.56 vs. the current price of $10.06, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given generous earnings, growth, and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), management highlighted the growth in its user base in 2022 and its plan to continue focusing on subscription services.
However, the firm has seen "increased price sensitivity from users, particularly as the current economic situation continues."
With indications that the recent U.S. banking crisis is causing lenders to constrict lending, more economists expect a U.S. recession in the second half of 2023.
As a result, management is increasing its focus on producing greater supply chain efficiencies, simplifying its SKU universe and reengineering its materials used, which will take time as it sells off older inventory.
Looking ahead, management's task will be to grow user engagement, which has dropped since the end of the pandemic.
User engagement determines how often its products are used, flowing through to its consumable sales.
Management's forward expectations include low new user growth and continued gross margin pressure as the impacts of recent inflationary pressures continue to be felt.
Regarding valuation, my generous DCF suggests that the stock may be overvalued at its current level.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is worsening macroeconomic conditions impacting consumer discretionary spending in the near term, hampering management's goal of stanching the revenue drop.
Given management's dour 2023 forecast comments, questionable external economic environment and pricey stock, my outlook for CRCT is Sell.
