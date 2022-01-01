Seadrill: Likely To Benefit From Corporate Revamping

Apr. 07, 2023 12:35 PM ETSeadrill Limited (SDRL)E, EIPAF, HP, NE, PTEN, RIG
ZMK Capital profile picture
ZMK Capital
1.55K Followers

Summary

  • Seadrill is a global offshore oil and gas contractor providing services to the global energy industry.
  • Following a corporate reorganization, the company is rethinking its strategy, rebuilding its footprint and preparing itself for renewal in offshore development projects.
  • Deleveraging, conservative financial stewardship and OPEC+ support for energy prices all likely help the firm navigate period of transformation.

Aerial view of an offshore oil drilling platform and maintenance dock in a fjord in Norway

Photofex/iStock via Getty Images

Company Overview

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) is a world class deepwater drilling contractor providing services in the oil and gas industry. The $3B company boasts a global footprint, with operations focused on major oil and gas hubs spanning the globe. Organized

Peer group price action

Trading View

Current Aquadrill fleet

Seadrill

Day rate forecasts

Seadrill

Peer analysis

Market Chameleon

This article was written by

ZMK Capital profile picture
ZMK Capital
1.55K Followers
ZMK Capital is a Southeast Asian based prop trading desk focusing on long/ short macro set ups globally. Additionally, the desk publishes equity specific research, ETF overviews, earnings plays and macro-economic analysis. Current focal points include the global energy market, natural resources, macro-economics, interest rates and Fx. Beyond managing money in these markets, interests include data science linked to securities markets, game theory & professional sports.Feel free to direct message ZMK if you are interested in being part of a community of prop traders, investors & money managers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.